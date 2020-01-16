Argyle running back Tito Byce was named to the 2019 Exos Select 50 All-American team.
The junior ran for 823 yards and 10 touchdowns before suffering a season-ending knee injury in an Oct. 25 win over Melissa. Byce played in eight games in 2019, averaging 102.9 yards per game and 6.9 yards per carry.
The Eagles went 13-1, winning their 11th consecutive district championship while going undefeated in the regular season. Argyle advanced to the region final before falling to Waco La Vega for the second straight year.
Players were chosen to the All-American team based on overall evaluations and grades given by NFL coaches and players. The All-American team consists of athletes who have attended and excelled at Exos Select 50 showcases.