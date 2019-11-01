ANNA — Give credit to the Anna Coyotes, who Friday night held the Argyle Eagles to their lowest scoring output of the season, quite an accomplishment considering the No. 1-state ranked Eagles entered the game averaging 60 points a game.
But give more credit to the Eagles’ defense, which came up with big play after big play to give a sluggish offense enough breathing room to pull off a 35-6 District 7-4A Division I win over Anna at Coyote Stadium.
Knox Scoggins and Trevor Duck, playing in place of Tito Byce and Luke Farris, who both sat out the game, each rushed for more than 100 yards with Scoggins getting 130 yards while Duck added 111 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as the Eagles (9-0, 5-0) claimed a share of the district title. It was the 11th straight year the Eagles have claimed a district crown and they can win it outright with a win next Friday against rival Celina.
The win also marked the 54th straight district win and 45th straight regular season victory for the Eagles, who finished with 445 yards total offense. They did turn the ball over four times—they had just four turnovers total in the last four games — including two interceptions by quarterback Bo Hogeboom. He completed nine of 13 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown. He now has 83 career TD passes.
Argyle, which had scored 60 or more points in the last six games, was held to its lowest scoring output since scoring 42 in the season opener.
Anna (4-5, 1-4) lost for the fourth straight game, but battled the Eagles. One touchdown was called back on a penalty and the Coyotes had their opportunities but could not strike against Argyle’s defense. Anna finished with 212 yards of total offense.
“The D-line was working hard all week,” said middle linebacker Davis Elsey. “We were able to offset their linemen, so I was able to fill the holes. If those guys do their jobs, I can do mine. The entire week we’re working on getting faster and faster with our reads.”
Argyle dominated statistically in the first half, but three turnovers and an untimely penalty by Anna resulted in the Eagles holding a relatively close 21-6 lead at halftime.
It looked like Argyle would get off to a fast start, though, needing just 45 seconds to score the game’s opening points. The Eagles took the opening kickoff 64 yards in four plays where Hogeboom tossed a 25-yard TD pass to Cole Kirkpatrick.
Anna came right back on its first possession, using three players at quarterback in a 69-yard, six-play drive capped by Zachareus Gentry’s 33-yard scoring pass to Dorien Allen. The extra point failed and Argyle led 7-6 with 8:36 showing in the first quarter.
The Eagles would extend their lead to 14-6 on their next possession, putting together a nine-play, 67-yard drive with Duck going the final yard with just under six minutes left in the first quarter.
From there, Argyle uncharacteristically turned the ball over as Hogeboom, after completing his first seven passes, would throw two interceptions the rest of the first half and the Eagles fumbled on a fake field goal attempt. On fourth-and-goal at the six, kicker Hunter Roberts took a direct snap on a 23-yard field goal try, but he fumbled the ball. Anna’s Cayden Parrott scooped up the loose ball and ran 89 yards for an apparent score, but a penalty brought the ball back 60 yards to the Anna 40.
The Eagles’ defense would then come up with a big play as Riley Hartman intercepted a Jaden Adams pass, leading to Duck’s two-yard run with eight minutes left before halftime, giving Argyle the 21-6 lead.
Anna had four straight three-and-outs, but the Coyotes’ defense came up with two big stops. Knox Scoggins was stopped on a fourth-and-1 at the Anna 35; Argyle did the same to Anna, stopping the Coyotes on a fourth-and-10 pass attempt at the Argyle 32.
Anna came up with another defensive stop when Noah Palshaw intercepted Hogeboom in the end zone just before halftime.
Arygle’s defense dominated in the second half, including stopping the Coyotes on four plays inside the five. The Eagles added two more scores, an 8-yard pass from Hogeboom to Kirkpatrick and an 18-yard TD pass to freshman Grant Mirabal from backup quarterback CJ Rogers.
Argyle 35, Anna 6
Argyle
14
7
7
7
—
35
Anna
6
0
0
0
—
6
AY — Cole Kirkpatrick 25 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
AN — Dorien Allan 33 pass from Zaza Gentry (kick failed)
AY — Trevor Duck 1 run (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Trevor Duck 2 run (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Cole Kirkpatrick 8 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Grant Mirabel 18 pass from CJ Rogers (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY
AN
First Downs
22
10
Rushing Yards
49-266
30-100
Passing Yards
179
112
Passing
13-19-2
7-26-1
Punts-Avg
2-35.50
8-8.00
Penalties
4-30
8-62
Fumbles-Lost
2-2
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — AN: Arthur Nwokorie 6-50, Abner Dubar 9-30, Devonte Davis 2-18, Jaden Adams 6-3, Zaza Gentry 7--1, AY: Knox Scoggins 15-130, Trevor Duck 22-111, Jett Copeland 1-9, Davis Elsey 2-6, CJ Rogers 1-6, Grant Mirabel 1-4, Hunter Roberts 1-0, Tate Thompson 6-0.
Passing — AN: Jaden Adams 5-22-1-85, Zaza Gentry 2-4-0-27, AY: Bo Hogeboom 12-17-2-161, CJ Rogers 1-2-0-18.
Receiving — AN: Noah Palashaw 4-55, Zaza Gentry 1-30, Dorien Allan 2-27, AY: Cole Kirkpatrick 6-80, Alex Gonzales 5-74, Grant Mirabel 1-18, Cade Merka 1-7.