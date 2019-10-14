For the sixth consecutive week, the Argyle Eagles topped Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Class 4A Division I poll.
Argyle (6-0, 2-0 District 7-4A Division I) has steamrolled opponents this year, with only one of its games decided by less than 15 points. The Eagles beat defending 4A Division I champion Waco La Vega 49-35 on the road in Week 2 to claim the No. 1 spot.
Through six games, Argyle is beating teams by an average of 38 points – or more than six touchdowns.
Elsewhere across the area, Ryan remained at No. 3 in Class 5A Division I. The Raiders routed Colleyville Heritage 35-9 last week, winning their 46th consecutive regular season game.
Ryan is now 6-0 overall and 3-0 in District 4-5A Division I.
Guyer rounded out local teams that made the rankings. The Wildcats stood pat at No. 17 in Class 6A after beating Keller Timber Creek 30-0 in a weather-shortened game last week.
Entering the home stretch of the regular season, Guyer is 5-1 overall with a 2-1 mark in District 5-6A.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football high school rankings
LEWISVILLE (AP) — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings following Week 7, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking:
CLASS 6A
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1. Duncanville (6-0);W: 28-6, Richardson Lake Highlands;1
2. Katy (6-0);W: 45-3, Katy Morton Ranch;2
3. Allen (6-0);W: 45-14, Plano East;3
4. Longview (6-0);W: 44-20, Mesquite Horn;4
5. Galena Park North Shore (5-1);W: 49-7, Deer Park;5
6. Southlake Carroll (6-0);W: 49-0, Trophy Club Nelson;7
7. Converse Judson (6-0);W: 54-20, New Braunfels;9
8. Beaumont West Brook (6-0);W: 40-30, Channelview;8
9. Cy-Fair (6-0);W: 41-3, Jersey Village;10
10. DeSoto (6-0);W: 43-17, Mansfield;11
11. Spring Westfield (5-1);W: 27-0, Aldine Eisenhower;12
12. Humble Atascocita (5-1);W: 54-7, Pasadena Memorial;13
13. Arlington Martin (5-1);W: 64-7, Arlington Sam Houston;14
14. Lake Travis (6-1);W: 26-25, Austin Westlake;15
15. Austin Westlake (5-1);L: 26-25, Lake Travis;6
16. Dickinson (6-1);W: 63-0, League City Clear Falls;16
17. Denton Guyer (5-0);W: 30-0, Keller Timber Creek;17
18. Cedar Hill (4-2);W: 49-21, Mansfield Summit;18
19. Midland Lee (6-0);W: 59-36, Wolfforth Frenship;19
20. Austin Vandegrift (7-0);W: 35-14, Round Rock McNeil;21
21. SA Northside Brandeis (6-0);W: 37-15, SA Northside O'Connor;23
22. Katy Tompkins (6-1);W: 28-0, Katy Mayde Creek;24
23. Klein Oak (6-1);W: 41-6, Klein Forest;25
24. Schertz Clemens (5-1);W: 41-13, New Braunfels Canyon;NR
25. Round Rock Stony Point (6-0);W: 44-29, Cedar Park Vista Ridge;NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1. Frisco Lone Star (6-0);W: Frisco Independence, 63-14;1
2. Alvin Shadow Creek (6-0);W: Galveston Ball, 49-6;2
3. Denton Ryan (6-0);W: Colleyville Heritage, 35-9;3
4. Dallas Highland Park (5-1);W: Mansfield Legacy, 76-6;4
5. Lufkin (5-1);W: College Station, 31-21;5
6. Hutto (5-0);Idle;6
7. Lancaster (5-1);W: Dallas Sunset, 73-0;8
8. SA Wagner (6-1);W: SA Highlands, 65-0;9
9. Abilene Cooper (7-0);W: Amarillo Palo Duro, 42-6;10
10. Cedar Park (6-1);W: Georgetown, 38-15;NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1. Aledo (5-1);W: Burleson, 57-21;1
2. Manvel (7-0);W: Houston Milby, 58-0;2
3. CC Calallen (6-0);W: SA Southside, 24-7;3
4. A&M Consolidated (6-0);W: Lamar Consolidated, 41-7;4
5. Fort Bend Marshall (6-1);W: Houston Waltrip, 55-7;5
6. Lubbock Cooper (5-1);W: Plainview, 59-0;6
7. Huntsville (4-2);W: Montgomery, forfeit;9
8. Red Oak (5-1);W: Dallas Kimball, 48-13;NR
9. Port Lavaca Calhoun (4-2);W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 65-34;10
10. Frisco (7-0);W: Lake Dallas, 38-7;NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1. Argyle (6-0);W: 63-14, Paris North Lamar;1
2. Carthage (6-0);W: 21-7, Van;2
3. Waco La Vega (5-1);Idle;3
4. Decatur (6-0);W: 40-28, WF Hirschi;4
5. Dumas (7-0);W: 46-0, Big Spring;6
6. Brownwood (7-0);W: 49-0, Gatesville;7
7. Springtown (6-0);W: 66-7, Mineral Wells;8
8. Needville (6-1) ;W: 34-17, West Columbia;10
9. Lampasas (5-1);W: 45-13, Burnet;9
10. Melissa (4-2);W: 40-7, Anna;NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1. Waco Connally (7-0);W: 34-17, Madisonville;1
2. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (6-1);W: 49-19, Pittsburg;2
3. West Orange-Stark (4-1);W: 17-9, Silsbee;3
4. Midland Greenwood (7-0);W: 58-6, Pecos;4
5. Lubbock Estacado (7-0);W: 56-3, Borger;5
6. Gilmer (5-2);W: 42-34, Longview Spring Hill;6
7. Sunnyvale (6-0);W: 54-21, Nevada Community;7
8. Geronimo Navarro (6-0);W: 55-14, Llano;8
9. Iowa Park (5-1);W: 34-9, Graham;10
10. Jasper (4-1) ;W: 51-21, Shepherd;NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1. Grandview (6-0);Idle;1
2. Malakoff (5-1);W: Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 70-7;2
3. Wall (6-0);W: Clyde, 35-7;3
4. Bushland (6-0);W: Slaton, 58-14;4
5. Rockdale (6-0);W: Lago Vista, 52-28;6
6. Diboll (6-0);W: Coldspring-Oakhurst, 42-0;7
7. Pottsboro (7-0);W: Howe, 42-3;8
8. Hughes Springs (6-1);W: Atlanta, 32-29;NR
9. Jefferson (6-1);W: Mount Vernon, 47-16;9
10. Eastland (6-0);W: Early, 59-23;10
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1. Canadian (6-0);W: Tulia, 57-14;1
2. East Bernard (7-0);W: Schulenburg, 42-14;2
3. Newton (5-1);W: Kountze, 66-0;3
4. Gunter (6-1);W: Holliday, 20-7;4
5. Rogers (6-0);Idle;5
6. Abernathy (5-1);W: Stanton, 63-0;7
7. Cisco (5-1);W: Coleman, 47-0;8
8. Omaha Pewitt (6-0);W: New Diana, 47-12;NR
9. Poth (5-1);W: Nixon-Smiley, 61-0;10
10. Palmer (6-0);W: Corsicana Mildred, 48-13;NR