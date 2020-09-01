After throttling previously No. 10 Decatur 56-9 in its season debut, Argyle remained the No. 2-ranked team in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Class 4A Division I poll.
Quarterback CJ Rogers threw for five first-half touchdowns in the victory, while running back Tito Byce ran for a 74-yard score on his only play of the game.
Argyle’s next opponent is as formidable as they come, as the Eagles will travel to Texarkana to take on the No. 2 Pleasant Grove from 4A Division II. The Hawks went 15-1 last year and won the 4A Division II title, with their only loss coming to Carthage, the 4A Division I champion.
Pleasant Grove has advanced to the state title game each of the last three seasons, winning championships in 2019 and 2017. The Hawks lost to Cuero in 2018.
Friday’s game will be the latest in a slate of measuring-stick games for Argyle in non-district. The Eagles will take on 4A Division II No. 10 Celina in Week 3 before hosting 4A Division I No. 1 Waco La Vega in Week 4.
La Vega has knocked Argyle out of the playoffs the past two seasons.