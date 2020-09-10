Argyle and Celina are connected at the hip. It doesn’t matter if they share a district schedule, line up across from one another in non-district, or draw each other in the postseason — the Eagles and Bobcats will face each other at least once every year. This year is no exception, though this time, the Eagles can bury their rivals in a rare early hole.
Argyle (2-0 and the No. 1 team in Class 4A Division I) has a chance to win its 49th-straight regular-season game and hand the Bobcats their third loss of the season when it travels to Celina (0-2) on Friday for a 7:30 kickoff.
In 13 previous meetings, Celina has never been winless coming in. Argyle coach Todd Rodgers knows that doesn’t matter.
“It’s always been one of those deals with the Celina-Argyle matchup that it doesn’t matter what kind of record you have,” Rodgers said. “It’s going to be a tough, physical game. They’ve dropped down to Division II and have already faced Melissa and Paris, so they haven’t taken an easy path of preparation to get ready for district by any stretch of the imagination. They are going to be tough and well-coached, just like always.”
Rodgers isn’t wrong. Argyle is 9-4 all-time against Celina, and the Bobcats seemingly always find clever ways to make things interesting. In 2015, Celina ended Argyle’s undefeated run with a 46-36 win in Week 3. Incidentally, both teams eventually advanced to a state title game that year, with Argyle in Class 3A Division I and Celina in Division II.
In 2018, the Eagles beat Celina 63-21 in the regular season only to barely survive a third-round playoff scare from the same Bobcats, 26-22. Had it not been for a 28-yard touchdown catch by Cole Kirkpatrick with 25 seconds left on the clock, Argyle would have lost in the third round for the third year in a row.
“We can go back and chart all the things in all the years we’ve played each other and find something offensively and defensively that has given us problems,” Rodgers said of Celina. “Some years, we’ve responded well to it, and other times we haven’t. We try our best to work on everything they’ve tried on us over the years.”
On paper, Celina doesn’t have near the same cast of characters to slow down Argyle, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be just as formidable. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has Celina picked to win District 4-4A Division II, and running back Isaiah Martinez is projected to be the offensive MVP. Despite limited experience on Friday nights, Martinez came into the season as the featured running back and is working with an offensive line that is virtually intact from 2019. Defensively, the Bobcats return seven starters, including William Pace and Wyatt Stephens. Both combined for 13 sacks last year.
The trick will be to keep up with the Eagles, who are again loaded on offense. Argyle is averaging 54 points per game in wins over Decatur and Texarkana Pleasant Grove, while Celina has scored a combined 27 points in its two losses.
Quarterback C.J. Rogers has thrown for 489 yards and 10 touchdowns. Four of those scores have gone to Kirkpatrick, who is averaging 106 receiving yards per game. Cash Walker has 110 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Argyle held Decatur to nine points in the opener and led 42-27 going into the fourth quarter against Pleasant Grove.
“We’ve looked really polished,” Rodgers said. “I wasn’t entirely sure that would be the case this early in the year since we had lost both scrimmages. I’m pleased with the timing between the wide receivers and the quarterback, and I’m pleased with the way the offensive line has meshed together. Defensively, we’ve added nuances and managed to get those coached up. As long as we stay healthy, we should be fine with future games on the schedule.”