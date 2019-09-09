Argyle made quite the statement in its 49-35 win over defending Class 4A Division I champion Waco La Vega last week, piling up 516 yards while putting on an offensive clinic.
As a result, the Eagles jumped to No. 1 in the latest Dave Campbell's Texas Football 4A Division I poll.
Argyle took it to the Pirates early in the victory, quickly building a commanding 28-7 lead after the first quarter. The 49 points were the most La Vega has surrendered since losing to Carthage 46-39 in the 2017 state semifinal.
Tito Byce ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Bo Hogeboom added 238 yards and four scores through the air.
Elsewhere, Guyer maintained its No. 7 spot in Class 6A. The Wildcats took down Cedar Hill 40-36 on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl Stadium Prep Showcase, improving to 2-0 for the first time since 2009.
Through two weeks, Guyer is averaging a staggering 50 points and 665.5 yards per game.
Ryan also stood pat at No. 2 in Class 5A Division I.
The Raiders pitched a 24-0 shutout last week against Fossil Ridge, with Louisiana-Lafayette commit Emani Bailey scampering for 155 yards and a touchdown.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football high school rankings
LEWISVILLE — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings following Week 2, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking:
CLASS 6A
Rank; school (record); last week's result; previous rank
1. Duncanville (2-0); W: 56-3, Dallas South Oak Cliff; 1
2. Katy (2-0); W: 56-14, Humble Atascocita; 2
3. Allen (2-0); W: 38-24, Dickinson; 3
4. Longview (2-0); W: 53-0, Marshall; 4
5. Galena Park North Shore (1-1); W: 38-7, Fort Bend Ridge Point; 5
6. Austin Westlake (2-0); W: 35-7, Cypress Ranch; 6
7. Guyer (2-0); W: 40-36, Cedar Hill; 7
8. Southlake Carroll (2-0); W: 50-9, Colleyville Heritage; 9
9. Beaumont West Brook (2-0); W: 61-21, Houston Strake Jesuit; 10
10. Converse Judson (2-0); W: 52-14, SA Wagner; 11
11. Cy Fair (2-0); W: 44-0, Cypress Park; 12
12. DeSoto (2-0); W: 55-27, Dallas Jesuit; 14
13. Arlington Martin (2-0); W: 33-14, Lewisville Hebron; 18
14. Spring Westfield (2-0); W: 30-2, Alief Taylor; 17
15. Austin Vandegrift (2-0); W: 14-0, Killeen Ellison; 15
16. Humble Atascocita (1-1); L: 56-14, Katy; 8
17. The Woodlands (1-1); W: 31-10, Houston Lamar; 20
18. Lake Travis (1-1); W: 48-26, Mansfield Timberview; 21
19. Dickinson (1-1); L: 38-24, Allen; 13
20. Cedar Hill (0-2); L: 40-36, Guyer; 19
21. Arlington (2-0); W: 38-14, Trophy Club Nelson; 22
22. Cibolo Steele (2-0); W: 34-21, SA Reagan; 24
23. Pearland (2-0); W: 49-23, Houston Memorial; 23
24. Midland Lee (2-0); W: 35-21, Abilene; 25
25. Klein Collins (2-0); W: 17-7, League City Clear Springs; NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank; school (record); last week's result; previous rank
1. Dallas Highland Park (2-0); W: Mesquite Horn, 52-25; 1
2. Ryan (2-0); W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 24-0; 2
3. Frisco Lone Star (2-0); W: Denton, 75-0; 4
4. Alvin Shadow Creek (2-0); W: Magnolia, 49-0; 5
5. Lufkin (1-1); W: Nacogdoches, 44-0; 8
6. Angleton (1-0); idle; 7
7. Hutto (2-0); W: Liberty Hill, 42-14; 9
8. Richmond Foster (1-1); L: Fort Bend Travis, 49-35; 3
9. Lancaster (1-1); W: West Mesquite, 64-20; NR
10. SA Wagner (1-1); L: Converse Judson, 52-14; 6
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank; school (record); last week's result; previous rank
1. Aledo (1-1); W: Linces UVM Toluca (Mex), 63-0; 1
2. Fort Bend Marshall (2-0); W: Fort Bend Hightower, 19-0; 2
3. CC Calallen (2-0); W: CC Flour Bluff, 24-10; 3
4. Huntsville (2-0); W: Port Neches-Groves, 27-10; 4
5. Manvel (2-0); W: Crosby, 39-27; 5
6. A&M Consolidated (2-0); W: Bryan, 49-7; 6
7. Lubbock Cooper (2-0); W: Lubbock Coronado, 35-21; 9
8. Port Lavaca Calhoun (2-0); W: Stafford, 63-14; NR
9. Burleson Centennial (2-0); W: Denison, 53-34; NR
10. Boerne Champion (2-0); W: SA Veterans Memorial, 54-41; NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank; school (record); last week's result; previous rank
1. Argyle (2-0); W: 49-35, Waco La Vega;3
2. Carthage (2-0); W: 49-7, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau; 2
3. Waco La Vega (1-1); L: 49-35, Argyle; 1
4. Sealy (2-0); W: 29-0, Navasota; 6
5. Paris (1-1); W: 42-7, Terrell; 7
6. Liberty Hill (1-1); L: 42-14, Hutto; 4
7. Lampasas (2-0); W: 66-27, Lago Vista; 9
8. Decatur (2-0); W: 49-42, Alvarado; 10
9. Columbia (2-0); W: 34-20, Wharton; NR
10. Dumas (2-0); W: 48-28, Amarillo Caprock; NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank; school (record); last week's result; previous rank
1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-0); W: 40-7, Henderson; 1
2. Jasper (1-0); W: 65-14, Bridge City; 2
3. West Orange-Stark (2-0); W: 36-14, Little Cypress-Mauriceville; 3
4. Waco Connally (2-0); W: 35-17, Glen Rose; 5
5. Gilmer (2-0); W: 41-21, Van; 6
6. Lubbock Estacado (2-0); W: 30-24, Pampa; 8
7. Graham (2-0); W: 56-0, Mineral Wells; 9
8. Sunnyvale (2-0); W: 52-13, Van Alstyne; 10
9. Midland Greenwood (2-0); W: 35-14, Hereford; NR
10. Robinson (2-0); W: 53-3, Gatesville; NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank; school (record); last week's result; pvs. rank
1. Grandview (2-0); W: Hillsboro, 45-17; 1
2. Malakoff (2-0); W: Emory Rains, 76-7; 2
3. Cameron Yoe (1-0);Idle; 3
4. Atlanta (1-1); W: Gladewater, 35-28; 5
5. Wall (2-0); W: Cisco, 20-13; 6
6. Yoakum (1-1); W: Cuero, 40-21; 7
7. Gladewater (1-1); L: Atlanta, 35-28; 4
8. East Chambers (2-0); W: Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 37-20; 9
9. Jefferson (2-0); W: Center, 51-28; 10
10. Bushland (2-0); W: Dalhart, 61-6; NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank; school (record); last week's result; previous rank
1. Newton (2-0); W: Silsbee, 52-21; 1
2. Canadian (2-0); W: Amarillo River Road, 42-14; 2
3. East Bernard (2-0); W: Hitchcock, 49-12; 4
4. Abernathy (2-0); W: Sundown, 42-9; 8
5. Gunter (1-1); L: Pottsboro, 27-14; 3
6. Daingerfield (1-1); W: Tatum, 14-0; 6
7. Holliday (1-1); W: Boyd, 13-7; 7
8. Rogers (2-0); W: Bruceville-Eddy, 63-27; 10
9. Clifton (1-1); L: Crawford, 16-12; 5
10. Cisco (1-1); L: Wall, 20-13; 9