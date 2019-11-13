After beating Celina last week to clinch their fourth-straight undefeated regular season and 11th straight district title, the Argyle Eagles will now host their first playoff game.
Argyle welcomes Dallas Carter in to Eagle Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night in the Class 4A Division I Region I bi-district round.
The Eagles ended the regular season averaging a whopping 54.6 points and 543.2 yards per game. Argyle is led by senior quarterback Bo Hogeboom, who has thrown for 2,655 yards and 42 touchdowns.
Carter (6-4) finished fourth in District 8-4A behind Wilmer-Hutchins, Carrollton Ranchview and league champion Alvarado. The Cowboys are allowing just 13.3 points per game, so something will have to give come Thursday.
Argyle has only lost one first-round playoff game in its 15-year history, a 20-14 loss to Sweetwater on Nov. 17, 2006. The Eagles have won their last 12 bi-district playoff games.