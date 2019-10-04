SANGER — After having to play from behind early in last week’s win, the No. 1 Argyle Eagles wasted no time putting Friday’s District 7-4A Division I opener to bed early.
Junior wide receiver Cole Kirkpatrick had 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including a 67-yard score 21 seconds into the game, and also added an 84-yard kickoff return for a score just before halftime as Argyle rolled to a 67-6 win over Sanger at Indian Stadium to remain unbeaten through the first five games of 2019.
Argyle (5-0, 1-0 district) outgained Sanger 560-151. Bo Hogeboom threw for 305 yards and five touchdowns, giving him 69 career touchdowns. Hogeboom is now 10 passing touchdowns shy of the program record set by Austin Aune.
Argyle has now won 41 straight regular season games dating back 2015.
“I just think we had a great week of practice and were able to execute at a very high level early in the game,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “At the end of the day, we were able to get valuable reps for kids who are going to be needing to play later on in the year. They did some really good things.”
Argyle defense takes down Sanger wide receiver Jacob Campbell (4) during the first quarter of their game on Oct. 4, 2019 in Sanger.
Kara Dry
Argyle came in nursing several injuries and played without three of its starters. But it was hard to tell as the Eagles played efficiently even with backups in the game throughout the second half. They finished with zero turnovers and jumped out to a 34-0 lead after the first 12 minutes and 54-6 at half.
Hogeboom, a Houston commit for baseball, completed touchdown strikes of 67, 7, 53, 33 and 24 respectively.
Besides Kirkpatrick’s kickoff return, Zach Stewart also added a 79-yard punt return.
“Argyle is a great team, and we’re trying to work to get to that level,” Sanger coach Rocky Smart said. “Hats off to them; they are definitely elite. That’s what everyone else is trying to work toward.”
Sanger (1-5, 0-1) was already behind the eight ball having to play the top team in Class 4A, but it didn’t help matters when sophomore quarterback Rylan Smart was injured midway through the first half. Smart did not return to the game, and coach Smart confirmed after the game that he suffered a concussion and will be evaluated as they head into a bye week.
With Smart out of the game, Tallyn Welborn rushed for 95 yards on 20 carries with one score. But the Indian offense continued to sputter while amassing just 59 yards through the air.
“Last week was a weird beginning. I thought our kids handled that adversity, but we didn’t have to experience any of that tonight,” Rodgers said.
Argyle 67,Sanger 6
Argyle
34
20
7
6
—
67
Sanger
0
6
0
0
—
6
AY — Cole Kirkpatrick 67 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — CJ Rogers 7 pass from Bo Hogeboom (kick failed)
AY — Cole Kirkpatrick 53 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Tito Byce 1 run (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Zach Stewart 79 punt return (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Jasper Lott 33 pass from Bo Hogeboom (kick failed)
AY — Drew Adams 24 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Hunter Roberts kick)
SN — Tallyn Welborn 1 run (kick blocked)
AY — Cole Kirkpatrick 85 kickoff return (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Riley Page 70 pass from Ethan Depiro (Hunter Roberts kick)
AY — Ward McCollum 25 pass from Ethan Depiro (kick failed)