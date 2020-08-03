ARGYLE — Monday morning had a chance to feel very different for Argyle head coach Todd Rodgers.
With numerous COVID-19 protocols in place by the UIL and other entities, the Eagles' first fall practice was going to look different. It had to.
Players wore gaiters and had a shield that covered the opening on their facemasks. Coaches wore masks and enforced social distancing guidelines. Temperatures were checked before players came onto the field, and the team was sent to the locker room in small groups.
Over the past 35 years, Rodgers has seen just about everything. This, however, was a first.
But despite these new measures in place, Rodgers said when he pulled into the parking lot, saw the stadium lights and stepped onto the field, it felt like business as usual.
"It’s still the same natural buzz and energy from the kids," Rodgers said. "They are an abundance of excited minds who want to get out here and get coached hard, play hard and earn playing time. That didn’t change. And it’s not going to change. I’m excited about that. I’m excited about moving forward. That’s the thing that gives me life — teaching a football team to put the team first with everything they do."
Argyle ISD paved the way for the Eagles to start fall practice on Monday when the school board voted last week to remain on schedule. Denton County Public Health issued a recommendation on July 27 to delay in-person learning, as well as athletics and extracurricular activities, until Sept. 8.
Ultimately, Argyle ISD opted not to follow the recommendation, along with several other districts in the county, like Krum and Pilot Point.
Rodgers said the district was charged with a tough task and weighed several factors before making its decision.
"There was a recommendation from Denton County Public Health, and [the school board] had to take that as one piece of information in considering children’s health in the district," Rodgers said. "Our community spoke out. We have a large percentage that was in favor of face-to-face learning.
"I'm so appreciative of that vote. But once again, it intensifies my job. I’ve got to do my dead level best to make sure we’re doing what we’re charged to do in mitigating risk against COVID-19."
One of the ways Argyle is working to mitigate risk of the coronavirus is limiting the number of people in the locker room at one time.
Senior all-state receiver Cole Kirkpatrick said the biggest change for him was only having four of his teammates in the locker room before practice.
"Everything besides that [has felt normal]," said Kirkpatrick, who had 68 receptions for 1,695 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. "That was the only really different part. I think everyone is handling it really well, especially in summer conditioning. Everyone showed up and followed the coach’s rules and the guidelines."
Another method Argyle is utilizing to minimize exposure is attaching mouthguards to the facemask. The goal, Rodgers said, is for players to be able to take it in and out of their mouths with the stem. This prevents them from touching the portion of the guard that goes into their mouth.
The Eagles are also one of several teams to install clear shields onto the area of their helmet that covers the opening to their mouth.
Senior running back Tito Byce said while he isn't a fan of the shield, he is willing to do whatever it takes to be able to play safely.
"I don’t like the visor thing at all. I can’t really breathe with it," Byce said. "But we’ve got to do what we have to do to be able to play."
Byce suffered a season-ending knee injury in a win over Melissa last year. In eight games, he ran for 823 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He has since been cleared to return, and during his rehab, put on 15 pounds.
"I feel amazing and better than ever," Byce said. "Rehab was brutal. It wasn’t fun while I was doing it, but I was getting better.
"I’ve been waiting since Oct. 25 to do this. Everyone is back here and getting better. I’m just excited to go out and try to win state this year."
Argyle is coming off a 13-1 campaign in 2019. The Eagles won their 11th consecutive district championship and went undefeated in the regular season before falling to Waco La Vega in the region final.
Monday marked the first day in Argyle's quest to make it back to the summit of Class 4A football.
Rodgers knows this season is going to look different, but he believes he has a team equipped to handle the changes — and contend for a championship.
"I just have to put my life through a different lens than what I’ve ever had to do. I think a real self-disciplined team is going to be advantageous for us for mitigating risk," Rodgers said. "Championship teams are usually teams that merge [discipline and athleticism]. And I think we have that type of chemistry to merge those two this year. When you can pull athleticism into discipline with good coaching, I think that’s a formula for success."