WACO — The weather fluxed Friday afternoon at McLane Stadium, but Argyle coach Todd Rodgers didn’t care.
The game plan was in place, and the cold, the rain, and the opposing Brownwood defense were unable to slow it down in the regional semifinal matchup. The game plan featured running the ball between the tackles — a lot. It was a stark contrast from last week’s win, but it displayed the balance of this offense.
The Eagles (13-0) battered the Lions (11-2) on the ground, helping them take a 21-7 lead at halftime before pulling away to take the win 42-14. Argyle advances to the 4A Division I Region 2 final for the second consecutive season.
“We have an offense where we’re going to do whatever we need to,” Rodgers said. “If they give us the run we’re going to take the run and if they give us the pass we’ll take the pass.
“We’re executing at all levels offensively.”
Coming off of a 63-49 win over Stephenville in the area playoff round where senior quarterback Bo Hogeboom passed for 452 yards and eight touchdowns, the Eagles knew they’d be able to punch the ball up the middle and limit the passes in the sub-optimal conditions.
Hogeboom was still effective in the win, ending the game against Brownwood with 164 yards and one touchdown on 13 of 19 passing.
Argyle had more rushing yards in the first half (185) against the Lions than they did the entire game against Stephenville (183). The Eagles finished the game with 289 rushing yards.
The focus was clear.
“Our [mindset] was to run the ball more than we pass it, especially because of the weather,” senior running back Luke Farris said. “Having two backs, we were able to rotate and then once they pinched the box we were able to use the pass. They have talented secondary guys so we really tried to attack the defensive line and linebackers.
Farris was the lead back for Argyle, finishing with 210 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries. Knox Scoggins had 83 yards on 15 carries himself, creating a formidable 1-2 punch.
The defense was equally impressive, facing a balanced Brownwood offense. The Eagles held the Lions to 338 yards and had one Jake Sullivan interception to further strengthen their grip in the first half.
“We were hitting on all cylinders,” Rodgers said. “The game plan was spot on and we just had to tweak some things. We were very precise with the way we handled our defensive adjustments and I’m proud of them.”
Just like last year, Argyle heads to the region final again with an unblemished record. The Eagles await the winner of Friday night’s game between Melissa and Waco La Vega, two familiar foes.
Last year, Argyle lost to Waco La Vega 31-14 and the desire for redemption is tangible. The variety in their offensive attack over the last two games furthers the Eagles’ confidence and has them prepared for the upcoming challenge.
“We’re very excited,” Farris said. “The fourth round last year is sadly where we fell, but this year, we’re rolling and we look stronger than ever. I really think we’re going to pull it out.”