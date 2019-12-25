DRC_Stowers and Cobbs
Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers (right) and running back Kaedric Cobbs earn District 5-6A Co-Offensive Players of the Year honors.

 Jeff Woo/DRC/

It was a season to remember for Denton-area football programs.

Guyer and Ryan each made appearances in their respective state final games, while Argyle and Pilot Point advanced to their region finals. Braswell also made the playoffs for the first time in school history, and as a result, the area all-district lists were littered with local athletes.

Guyer, which finished the season 14-2 after falling to Austin Westlake in the Class 6A Division II title game, saw Eli Stowers and Kaedric Cobbs earn District 5-6A Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors. Ryan, meanwhile, ended the year 15-1, coming up just short against Alvin Shadow Creek in the Class 5A Division I championship.

The Raiders had six players earn individual superlatives in District 4-5A Division I, highlighted by Drew Sanders and Billy Bowman Jr. earning co-MVP honors for the second straight season. Ryan’s backfield of quarterback Seth Henigan and running back Emani Bailey were the Offensive Most Valuable Players. On the other side of the ball, senior linebacker Ahmad Terry was a Co-Defensive MVP. Cornerback Austin Jordan was the Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Also in 4-5A Division I, Denton’s Connor Shelley was the Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

In District 7-5A Division II, Braswell, led by head coach Cody Moore, was named Coaching Staff of the Year along with Frisco. The Bengals won a share of their first district title this past fall and went on to win their first playoff game.

Lake Dallas’ Kobee Minor was the All-Purpose MVP in 7-5A Division II.

After shattering several records during his senior campaign, Argyle quarterback Bo Hogeboom was named District 7-4A Division I MVP.

Hogeboom guided Argyle to its fourth consecutive undefeated regular season. Up front, two of the Eagles’ offensive lineman in Sheridan Wilson and Micah Hiter earned individual superlatives. Wilson was the Offensive Newcomer of the Year while Hiter was the Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Argyle’s Tate Van Poppel was the Defensive Lineman of the Year. Cade Merka earned Utility Player of the Year honors. The Eagles’ coaching staff was named Coaching Staff of the Year.

In District 3-4A Division II, Aubrey’s Martavious Hill was named Offensive Sophomore of the Year.

And in Pilot Point, senior quarterback Jacob Pitts was named District 4-3A Division I MVP. Pitts led the Bearcats to a 12-2 record, which included an appearance in the region final for the first time since 2009.

The Bearcats’ running back, Javon Bruce, earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, while Pilot Point’s coaching staff was named Coaching Staff of the Year.

Here are the full all-district lists for the area:

District 5-6A

MVP

QB Quinn Ewers, sophomore, Southlake Carroll

Co-Offensive Players of the Year

QB Eli Stowers, junior, Guyer; RB Kaedric Cobbs, senior, Guyer

Defensive Player of the Year

LB Graham Faloona, senior, Southlake Carroll

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

RB Owen Allen, freshman, Southlake Carroll

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

DL Curlee Thomas IV, sophomore, Keller Fossil Ridge

Utility Player of the Year

WR/DB DJ Graham, senior, Keller Central

Staff of the Year

Southlake Carroll

First Team Offense

QB Hayden Anderson, junior, Keller; RB Andrew Paul, sophomore, Keller Central; RB Enoch Ntchobo, senior, Keller; TE Blake Smith, senior, Southlake Carroll; TE Connor Briggs, senior, Guyer; WR John Manero, senior, Southlake Carroll; WR Wills Meyer, senior, Southlake Carroll; WR Brady Boyd, junior, Southlake Carroll; WR Seth Meador, senior, Guyer; WR Jalen Brown, senior, Keller Fossil Ridge; WR Nick Rocha, senior, Keller; C Chett Beach, senior, Guyer; C Addison Penn, senior, Southlake Carroll; G Devon Mack, senior, Guyer; G Brandon Borrasso, senior, Southlake Carroll; G Hunter Reeves, senior, Keller; OT Gabe Blair, junior, Guyer; OT Andrej Karic, senior, Southlake Carroll; OT Landon Blubaugh, junior, Keller; K Joe McFadden, junior, Southlake Carroll; K Jose-Carlo Martinez, senior, Keller Timber Creek

First Team Defense

DT Grant Mahon, senior, Guyer; DT Dillon Springer, senior, Southlake Carroll; DT Mike Sanjo-Njiki, junior, Keller Timber Creek; DE Devin Goree, senior, Guyer; DE Thomas Wrehe, senior, Southlake Carroll; DE Colton David, senior, Keller Central; ILB Preston Forney, senior, Southlake Carroll; ILB Cole Ramsey, senior, Guyer; ILB Kyle McIver, senior, Keller Central; OLB Beck Parra, senior, Southlake Carroll; OLB Jordan Eubanks, junior, Guyer; OLB CJ Garnett, senior, Keller Central; CB Deuce Harmon, junior, Guyer; CB Tim Benson, senior, Keller Fossil Ridge; CB Dylan Thomas, senior, Southlake Carroll; CB James Miscolli, senior, Southlake Carroll; S Jaden Fugett, junior, Guyer; S RJ Mickens, senior, Southlake Carroll; S Oscar Moore, senior, Haslet Eaton; P Clayton Thomas, junior, Keller

Second Team Offense

WR Travis Romar, senior, Guyer; G Jordan Thorne, senior, Guyer; OT Knox Boyd, junior, Guyer

Second Team Defense

DT Dotun Olanipekun, junior, Guyer; DE Cooper Lanz, junior, Guyer; CB Darious Goodloe, junior, Guyer

District 4-5A Division I

Most Valuable Players

DE/WR Drew Sanders, senior, Ryan; DB/WR Billy Bowman Jr., junior, Ryan.

Offensive MVPs

RB Emani Bailey, senior, Ryan; QB Seth Henigan, junior, Ryan.

Defensive MVPs

DB Luke Mabe, senior, Colleyville Heritage; LB Ahmad Terry, senior, Ryan

Offensive Newcomers of The Year

WR/DB Isaac Shabay, sophomore, Colleyville Heritage; RB Connor Shelley, junior, Denton

Defensive Newcomer of The Year

CB Austin Jordan, sophomore, Ryan

Special Teams Player of the Year

K/P Chase Allen, senior, Colleyville Heritage

Utility Players of the Year

WR/DB Hosea Armstrong, senior, Birdville; WR/DB Hogan Wasson, sophomore, Colleyville Heritage

Staff of the Year

Isaiah Young, RL Turner Staff

First Team Offense

QB AJ Smith, junior, Colleyville Heritage; RB Braxton Ash, junior, Colleyville Heritage; RB Ke'ori Hicks, junior, Ryan; RB Caleb Texada, sophomore, Grapevine; TE Connor Welsh, junior, Birdville; TE Jaggar Hebeisen, junior, Colleyville Heritage; TE Griffin Edwards, junior, Grapevine; FB Isai Pena, senior, Carrollton Creekview; FB Damian Saldana, junior, Carrollton RL Turner; FB Coree Hargrove, senior, Denton; FB Edgar Paige, junior, Carrollton Creekview; WR Gage Haskin, senior, Birdville; WR Cooper McCasland, senior, Birdville; WR Chad Turner, senior, Colleyville Heritage; WR Ben Gair, junior, Grapevine; WR Marshal Funches, senior, Carrollton Newman Smith; OL Tomas Hernandez, senior, Ryan; OL Victor Solis, junior, Birdville; OL Gavin Byers, senior, Colleyville Heritage; OL Chad Ngoie, senior, Grapevine; OL Gabe Jackson, junior, Colleyville Heritage; OL Jack Parker, senior, Carrollton Creekview; OL Seth Rangel, junior, Birdville; OL Noriece Laurence, Ryan; K Riley Nuzzo, senior, Ryan

First Team Defense

DL JC Coleman, senior, Ryan; DL Marcus Duckworth, senior, Birdville; DL Cam Taylor, senior, Colleyville Heritage; DE Ja’Tavion Sanders, junior, Ryan; DE Dorian Anderson, senior, Ryan; DE Trent Ayers, senior, Colleyville Heritage; DE Keeshawn Brown, senior, Carrollton Creekview; ILB DJ Arkansas, junior, Ryan; ILB Nick Martinez, senior, Birdville; ILB Matt Powers, senior, Colleyville Heritage; ILB Blake Maserang, senior, Grapevine; OLB Luke Lingard, junior, Colleyville Heritage; OLB Ty Marsh, junior, Ryan; OLB Amir Fera, junior, Denton; OLB Daniel Miller, senior, Carrollton Creekview; OLB Kade Keesing, junior, Grapevine; CB DJ Allen, senior, Ryan; CB Zion Walker, senior, Carrollton Creekview; CB Josh Dobbins, senior, Colleyville Heritage; CB Dylahn McKinney, sophomore, Colleyville Heritage; S Tra Smith, senior, Ryan; S Aaron Cyrus, senior, Carrollton Creekview; S Brayden Gerlich, senior, Colleyville Heritage; P Gage Haskin, senior, Birdville

Second Team Offense

WR Kevin Bell Jr., junior, Denton; WR Cris Wallace, junior, Denton; WR Wesley Schenck, senior, Ryan; OL Matt Garcia, junior, Denton; OL Preston Couch, senior, Ryan; OL Dan Nielsen, senior, Ryan

Second Team Defense

DL Mason Davis, sophomore, Ryan; DL Nate Bershell, junior, Denton; DE Isaac Broades, senior, Denton; DE JJ Mangel, junior, Denton; ILB Christian Blakeney, junior, Denton; CB Allen Watkins, junior, Denton; S Sam Strange, senior, Denton; S Devin Barnett, junior, Denton

District 7-5A Division II

MVP

Chase Lowery, Frisco

Offensive MVP

R.W. Rucker, Lucas Lovejoy

Defensive MVP

Will Harbour, Frisco Reedy

All-Purpose MVP

Kobee Minor, Lake Dallas

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Caleb Heavner, Denison

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Dillon Magee, Lucas Lovejoy

Special Teams MVP

Tyler Loop, Lucas Lovejoy

Coaching Staffs of the Year

Braswell and Frisco

First Team Offense

QB Greyson Thompson, senior, Braswell; RB Bryson Clemons, senior, Frisco; RB JD Price, sophomore, Denison; TE Dom Herrera, senior, Frisco Memorial; HB Donta’ Reece, junior, Frisco; HB Cory Owens, senior, Princeton; WR Cam Smith, junior, Braswell; WR J’Kalon Carter, junior, Braswell; WR Reid Westervelt, junior, Lucas Lovejoy; WR Daniel Torres, senior, Princeton; WR Thomas Drew Donley, junior, Lebanon Trail; C Greer Rush, junior, Frisco; C Trent Robinson, junior, Lucas Lovejoy; C Wes Brooks, senior, Denison; OG Cole Hutson, sophomore, Frisco; OG Josh Okelola, sophomore, Braswell; OG Josh Conejo, senior, Denison; OG Chase King, sophomore, Frisco; OT Erick Cade, junior, Braswell; OT Tyler Beidleman, senior, Lucas Lovejoy; OT Nate Anderson, senior, Frisco Reedy; K Arturo Ramirez, senior, Braswell

First Team Defense

DE Kamari Wilkerson, senior, Frisco; DE Amari Banks, senior, Braswell; DE Brooks Griffith, junior, Frisco Reedy; DE Kelvin Ukah, senior, Lake Dallas; DE Braylon Butler, junior, Braswell; DL Koleone Bowens-Thomas, senior, Braswell; DL Tyler Beidleman, senior, Lucas Lovejoy; DL Jordin Hunter, senior, Denison; ILB Aaron Taylor, senior, Frisco; ILB Austin King, senior, Lucas Lovejoy; ILB Michael Swope, junior, Frisco Reedy; OLB CJ Johnson, senior, Braswell; OLB Sam Barbour, senior, Frisco Reedy; OLB Landon Ellis, junior, Denison; CB Cam Smith, junior, Braswell; CB Kendall Johnson, senior, Princeton; CB Darius Blackmon, senior, Frisco Reedy; S Ryan Jones, junior, Frisco Reedy; S Quinn McDermott, senior, Lucas Lovejoy; S Keebler Wagoner, junior, Denison; P Arturo Ramirez, senior, Braswell

Second Team Offense

RB Ifessimi Yessuff, senior, Braswell; HB Jaylon Banks, junior, Braswell; WR Jacob Hernandez, sophomore, Braswell; OG Kei-ard Bell, junior, Braswell; OT Mike Aguilar, junior, Braswell

Second Team Defense

DL Junior Flores, senior, Lake Dallas; ILB Patrick Wenger, junior, Lake Dallas; S Brandon Engel, senior, Lake Dallas; S Dre Young, senior, Braswell; S Ben Blackmore, senior, Braswell

District 7-4A Division I

MVP

Bo Hogeboom, senior, Argyle

Offensive Player of the Year

Brendon Lewis, senior, Melissa

Defensive Player of the Year

Logan Engle, senior, Celina

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Sheridan Wilson, sophomore, Argyle

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Damon Youngblood, sophomore, Melissa

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Micah Hiter, senior, Argyle

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Tate Van Poppel, senior, Argyle

Utility Player of the Year

Cade Merka, senior, Argyle

Coaching Staff of the Year

Argyle

First Team Offense

QB Hunter Watson, senior, Celina; RB Tito Byce, junior, Argyle; RB Do’rian Williams, senior, Paris; RB Logan Point, senior, Celina; WR Cole Kirkpatrick, junior, Argyle; WR Alex Gonzales, senior, Argyle; WR DJ Dell’Anno, junior, Celina; WR Chase Mapps, junior, Melissa; WR Tyler Burton, senior, Melissa; TE Jasper Lott, junior, Argyle; C Blake Spence, junior, Argyle; OG Caden Reeves, junior, Argyle; OG Bryson Zufelt, junior, Melissa; OT Jack Tucker, junior, Argyle; OT Tyler Bidelman, senior, Celina; OT Blake Carrico, junior, Melissa; K Caden Dodson, sophomore, Argyle; K Brian Ramirez, senior, Paris

First Team Defense

DT Blake Sullivan, senior, Argyle; DT Quintarious Dangerfield, senior, Paris; DE Braiden Rexroat, senior, Argyle; DE Kattravion McCarty, senior, Paris; ILB Davis Elsey, junior, Argyle; ILB Lain Atwood, junior, Paris; ILB Caden Hayes, senior, Melissa; OLB Riley Hartman, senior, Argyle; OLB Jalen Gray, junior, Paris; CB Jake Sullivan, senior, Argyle; CB Jameon Mitchell, senior, Paris; CB Reese Bradford, senior, Celina; S Will Ramsey, sophomore, Argyle; S Abner Dunbar, senior, Anna; S Trent Espinosa, senior, Celina; P Tallyn Wellborn, junior, Sanger

Second Team Offense

QB Rylan Smart, sophomore, Sanger; RB Luke Farris, senior, Argyle; WR Zach Shepard, junior, Sanger

Second Team Defense

DE Cullen Davee, junior, Argyle; ILB Carson Stamper, junior, Sanger; S Zach Stewart

District 3-4A Division II

MVP

Trent Green, senior, Iowa Park

Offensive MVP

Daniel Gilbertson, junior, Graham

Defensive MVP

Kaden Ashlock, senior, Iowa Park

Offensive Line MVPs

Ryder Roberts, senior, Iowa Park

Bryce Hernandez, senior, Graham

Defensive Line MVP

Gordo Renteria, senior, Graham

Offensive Sophomore

Martavious Hill, sophomore, Aubrey

Defensive Sophomore

Colin Howard, sophomore, Iowa Park

Utility Players of the Year

Bryant Reynolds, senior, Bridgeport; J.J. Lee, junior, Graham; Slayton Ochoa, senior, Iowa Park

Coaching Staff of the Year

Iowa Park

First Team Offense

QB Jadon Maddux, senior, Bridgeport; QB Hunter Lanham, junior, Graham; RB Bryzon Austin, senior, Vernon; RB Isaiah Cherry, Vernon; RB Trey Cook, junior, Krum; FB Jose Noyola, senior, Aubrey; WR Nolan Hernandez, senior, Bridgeport; WR Mathew Lindquist, junior, Graham; WR Cirby Coheley, junior, Iowa Park; TE Drew Carstens, senior, Bridgeport; TE Chance Helton, junior, Iowa Park; OL Austin Childs, senior, Iowa Park; OL Lars Hanssen, senior, Graham; OL Cody Newton, junior, Aubrey; OL Jacob Millican, senior, Aubrey; OL Aaron Sanchez, senior, Bridgeport; OL Christian Armstrong, senior, Bridgeport; OL Zany Tyler, senior, Krum; K Greg Simental, senior, Graham

First Team Defense

DE Landon Hebert, junior, Graham; DL Jayden Parsons, junior, Iowa Park; DL Shawn Stephens, senior, Aubrey; LB Chance Helton, junior, Iowa Park; LB Gavin Jalomo, senior, Iowa Park; LB Hayden Branch, senior, Iowa Park; LB Corey Ballew, junior, Graham; LB Cooper Rankin, senior, Krum; OLB Cirby Coheley, junior, Iowa Park; OLB Raider Horn, junior, Graham; OLB Christian Seveir, senior, Aubrey; OLB Michael Marschall, junior, Bridgeport; OLB Joseph Boone, junior, Vernon; CB Cade Thomas, junior, Iowa Park; CB Austin Prince, senior, Aubrey; S Jackson Jennings, junior, Aubrey; S Jacob Boatman, junior, Vernon; S Ryan Harwell, senior, Krum; S Zach Martin, junior, Graham;

Second Team Offense

QB Jaxon Holder, junior, Aubrey; QB Cagen Clark, junior, Krum; WR Gavin Williams, junior, Krum; WR Priest Brown, junior, Krum; TE Wyatt Dyer, junior, Aubrey; OL Ian James, senior, Aubrey

Second Team Defense

DE Jack Fetters, senior, Aubrey; CB Isaiah Byers, senior, Aubrey; CB Cade Hudson, junior, Krum; S J.J. Cooke, junior, Aubrey

District 4-3A Division I

MVP

Jacob Pitts, senior, Pilot Point

Offensive Player of the Year

Javon Bruce, senior, Pilot Point

Co-Defensive Players of the Year

Nick Taylor, junior, Boyd; Brett Drillete, junior, Brock

Outstanding Lineman

Bartolo Guevara, junior, Boyd

Utility Player of the Year

Tryston Gaines, senior, Whitesboro

Newcomer of the Year

Cash Jones, junior, Brock

Coaching Staff of the Year

Pilot Point

First Team Offense

QB Jace Essig, senior, Paradise; QB Cade Acker, senior, Whitesboro; RB Dillon Inman, junior, Boyd; RB Kutter Wilson, sophomore, Brock; RB Wyatt Reeves, senior, Paradise; RB Devin Price, junior, Whitesboro; FB Tyler Riddle, junior, Brock; FB Jay Cox, junior, Pilot Point; TE Mitchell Sellers, senior, Paradise; WR Pacer Ryle, junior, Paradise; WR Javin Bruce, senior, Pilot Point; WR Jabari Anderson, senior, Pilot Point; WR Brian Couture, senior, Boyd’ WR Max Hollar, junior, Pilot Point; WR Jacob Smith, sophomore, Whitesboro; OL Brandon Fangman, senior, Pilot Point; OL Connor Lynch, senior, Pilot Point; OL Stephen Fuhrmann, senior, Whitesboro; OL Garrett Vancampen, junior, Boyd; OL Jackson Finney, senior, Brock; OL Zach Matzke, senior, Brock; OL Carson Tinney, junior, Paradise; OL Clayton Godwin, junior, Paradise; K Tatum Saathoff, junior, Brock; K Jorge Montes, sophomore, Whitesboro

First Team Defense

DE Nace Washington, junior, Brock; DE Andrew Fletcher, senior, Whitesboro; DE Aydon Cox, sophomore, Pilot Point; DT Aarson Scorsone, senior, Whitesboro; DT Chase Webster, junior, Brock; DT Carson Tinney, junior, Paradise; DT Troy Tincher, junior, Pilot Point; LB Connor Lynch, senior, Pilot Point; LB Jesse Hallmark, senior, Brock; LB Carson Carter, junior, Brock; LB Kasen Todd, senior, Whitesboro; DT Luke Dillingham, junior, Brock; DB Aaron Welch, senior, Brock; DB Wyatt Reeves, senior, Paradise; DB Jabari Anderson, senior, Pilot Point; DB Javin Bruce, senior, Pilot Point; DB Cade Acker, senior, Whitesboro; DB Hayden Etter, junior, Boyd; P Dale Camp, senior, Ponder; P Alan Miranda, junior, Bowie

Second Team Offense

QB Chase Taylor, junior, Ponder; TE Aydon Cox, sophomore, Pilot Point; WR Demetri Stowers, junior, Ponder; OL Collin Haynes, junior, Pilot Point; OL Caleb Holloway, junior, Pilot Point; OL Ed Shell, senior, Ponder

Second Team Defense

DE Dale Camp, senior, Ponder; DT Brandon Fangman, senior, Pilot Point; LB Jay Cox, junior, Pilot Point;

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

