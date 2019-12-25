It was a season to remember for Denton-area football programs.
Guyer and Ryan each made appearances in their respective state final games, while Argyle and Pilot Point advanced to their region finals. Braswell also made the playoffs for the first time in school history, and as a result, the area all-district lists were littered with local athletes.
Guyer, which finished the season 14-2 after falling to Austin Westlake in the Class 6A Division II title game, saw Eli Stowers and Kaedric Cobbs earn District 5-6A Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors. Ryan, meanwhile, ended the year 15-1, coming up just short against Alvin Shadow Creek in the Class 5A Division I championship.
The Raiders had six players earn individual superlatives in District 4-5A Division I, highlighted by Drew Sanders and Billy Bowman Jr. earning co-MVP honors for the second straight season. Ryan’s backfield of quarterback Seth Henigan and running back Emani Bailey were the Offensive Most Valuable Players. On the other side of the ball, senior linebacker Ahmad Terry was a Co-Defensive MVP. Cornerback Austin Jordan was the Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
Also in 4-5A Division I, Denton’s Connor Shelley was the Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
In District 7-5A Division II, Braswell, led by head coach Cody Moore, was named Coaching Staff of the Year along with Frisco. The Bengals won a share of their first district title this past fall and went on to win their first playoff game.
Lake Dallas’ Kobee Minor was the All-Purpose MVP in 7-5A Division II.
After shattering several records during his senior campaign, Argyle quarterback Bo Hogeboom was named District 7-4A Division I MVP.
Hogeboom guided Argyle to its fourth consecutive undefeated regular season. Up front, two of the Eagles’ offensive lineman in Sheridan Wilson and Micah Hiter earned individual superlatives. Wilson was the Offensive Newcomer of the Year while Hiter was the Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Argyle’s Tate Van Poppel was the Defensive Lineman of the Year. Cade Merka earned Utility Player of the Year honors. The Eagles’ coaching staff was named Coaching Staff of the Year.
In District 3-4A Division II, Aubrey’s Martavious Hill was named Offensive Sophomore of the Year.
And in Pilot Point, senior quarterback Jacob Pitts was named District 4-3A Division I MVP. Pitts led the Bearcats to a 12-2 record, which included an appearance in the region final for the first time since 2009.
The Bearcats’ running back, Javon Bruce, earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, while Pilot Point’s coaching staff was named Coaching Staff of the Year.
Here are the full all-district lists for the area:
District 5-6A
MVP
QB Quinn Ewers, sophomore, Southlake Carroll
Co-Offensive Players of the Year
QB Eli Stowers, junior, Guyer; RB Kaedric Cobbs, senior, Guyer
Defensive Player of the Year
LB Graham Faloona, senior, Southlake Carroll
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
RB Owen Allen, freshman, Southlake Carroll
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
DL Curlee Thomas IV, sophomore, Keller Fossil Ridge
Utility Player of the Year
WR/DB DJ Graham, senior, Keller Central
Staff of the Year
Southlake Carroll
First Team Offense
QB Hayden Anderson, junior, Keller; RB Andrew Paul, sophomore, Keller Central; RB Enoch Ntchobo, senior, Keller; TE Blake Smith, senior, Southlake Carroll; TE Connor Briggs, senior, Guyer; WR John Manero, senior, Southlake Carroll; WR Wills Meyer, senior, Southlake Carroll; WR Brady Boyd, junior, Southlake Carroll; WR Seth Meador, senior, Guyer; WR Jalen Brown, senior, Keller Fossil Ridge; WR Nick Rocha, senior, Keller; C Chett Beach, senior, Guyer; C Addison Penn, senior, Southlake Carroll; G Devon Mack, senior, Guyer; G Brandon Borrasso, senior, Southlake Carroll; G Hunter Reeves, senior, Keller; OT Gabe Blair, junior, Guyer; OT Andrej Karic, senior, Southlake Carroll; OT Landon Blubaugh, junior, Keller; K Joe McFadden, junior, Southlake Carroll; K Jose-Carlo Martinez, senior, Keller Timber Creek
First Team Defense
DT Grant Mahon, senior, Guyer; DT Dillon Springer, senior, Southlake Carroll; DT Mike Sanjo-Njiki, junior, Keller Timber Creek; DE Devin Goree, senior, Guyer; DE Thomas Wrehe, senior, Southlake Carroll; DE Colton David, senior, Keller Central; ILB Preston Forney, senior, Southlake Carroll; ILB Cole Ramsey, senior, Guyer; ILB Kyle McIver, senior, Keller Central; OLB Beck Parra, senior, Southlake Carroll; OLB Jordan Eubanks, junior, Guyer; OLB CJ Garnett, senior, Keller Central; CB Deuce Harmon, junior, Guyer; CB Tim Benson, senior, Keller Fossil Ridge; CB Dylan Thomas, senior, Southlake Carroll; CB James Miscolli, senior, Southlake Carroll; S Jaden Fugett, junior, Guyer; S RJ Mickens, senior, Southlake Carroll; S Oscar Moore, senior, Haslet Eaton; P Clayton Thomas, junior, Keller
Second Team Offense
WR Travis Romar, senior, Guyer; G Jordan Thorne, senior, Guyer; OT Knox Boyd, junior, Guyer
Second Team Defense
DT Dotun Olanipekun, junior, Guyer; DE Cooper Lanz, junior, Guyer; CB Darious Goodloe, junior, Guyer
District 4-5A Division I
Most Valuable Players
DE/WR Drew Sanders, senior, Ryan; DB/WR Billy Bowman Jr., junior, Ryan.
Offensive MVPs
RB Emani Bailey, senior, Ryan; QB Seth Henigan, junior, Ryan.
Defensive MVPs
DB Luke Mabe, senior, Colleyville Heritage; LB Ahmad Terry, senior, Ryan
Offensive Newcomers of The Year
WR/DB Isaac Shabay, sophomore, Colleyville Heritage; RB Connor Shelley, junior, Denton
Defensive Newcomer of The Year
CB Austin Jordan, sophomore, Ryan
Special Teams Player of the Year
K/P Chase Allen, senior, Colleyville Heritage
Utility Players of the Year
WR/DB Hosea Armstrong, senior, Birdville; WR/DB Hogan Wasson, sophomore, Colleyville Heritage
Staff of the Year
Isaiah Young, RL Turner Staff
First Team Offense
QB AJ Smith, junior, Colleyville Heritage; RB Braxton Ash, junior, Colleyville Heritage; RB Ke'ori Hicks, junior, Ryan; RB Caleb Texada, sophomore, Grapevine; TE Connor Welsh, junior, Birdville; TE Jaggar Hebeisen, junior, Colleyville Heritage; TE Griffin Edwards, junior, Grapevine; FB Isai Pena, senior, Carrollton Creekview; FB Damian Saldana, junior, Carrollton RL Turner; FB Coree Hargrove, senior, Denton; FB Edgar Paige, junior, Carrollton Creekview; WR Gage Haskin, senior, Birdville; WR Cooper McCasland, senior, Birdville; WR Chad Turner, senior, Colleyville Heritage; WR Ben Gair, junior, Grapevine; WR Marshal Funches, senior, Carrollton Newman Smith; OL Tomas Hernandez, senior, Ryan; OL Victor Solis, junior, Birdville; OL Gavin Byers, senior, Colleyville Heritage; OL Chad Ngoie, senior, Grapevine; OL Gabe Jackson, junior, Colleyville Heritage; OL Jack Parker, senior, Carrollton Creekview; OL Seth Rangel, junior, Birdville; OL Noriece Laurence, Ryan; K Riley Nuzzo, senior, Ryan
First Team Defense
DL JC Coleman, senior, Ryan; DL Marcus Duckworth, senior, Birdville; DL Cam Taylor, senior, Colleyville Heritage; DE Ja’Tavion Sanders, junior, Ryan; DE Dorian Anderson, senior, Ryan; DE Trent Ayers, senior, Colleyville Heritage; DE Keeshawn Brown, senior, Carrollton Creekview; ILB DJ Arkansas, junior, Ryan; ILB Nick Martinez, senior, Birdville; ILB Matt Powers, senior, Colleyville Heritage; ILB Blake Maserang, senior, Grapevine; OLB Luke Lingard, junior, Colleyville Heritage; OLB Ty Marsh, junior, Ryan; OLB Amir Fera, junior, Denton; OLB Daniel Miller, senior, Carrollton Creekview; OLB Kade Keesing, junior, Grapevine; CB DJ Allen, senior, Ryan; CB Zion Walker, senior, Carrollton Creekview; CB Josh Dobbins, senior, Colleyville Heritage; CB Dylahn McKinney, sophomore, Colleyville Heritage; S Tra Smith, senior, Ryan; S Aaron Cyrus, senior, Carrollton Creekview; S Brayden Gerlich, senior, Colleyville Heritage; P Gage Haskin, senior, Birdville
Second Team Offense
WR Kevin Bell Jr., junior, Denton; WR Cris Wallace, junior, Denton; WR Wesley Schenck, senior, Ryan; OL Matt Garcia, junior, Denton; OL Preston Couch, senior, Ryan; OL Dan Nielsen, senior, Ryan
Second Team Defense
DL Mason Davis, sophomore, Ryan; DL Nate Bershell, junior, Denton; DE Isaac Broades, senior, Denton; DE JJ Mangel, junior, Denton; ILB Christian Blakeney, junior, Denton; CB Allen Watkins, junior, Denton; S Sam Strange, senior, Denton; S Devin Barnett, junior, Denton
District 7-5A Division II
MVP
Chase Lowery, Frisco
Offensive MVP
R.W. Rucker, Lucas Lovejoy
Defensive MVP
Will Harbour, Frisco Reedy
All-Purpose MVP
Kobee Minor, Lake Dallas
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Caleb Heavner, Denison
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Dillon Magee, Lucas Lovejoy
Special Teams MVP
Tyler Loop, Lucas Lovejoy
Coaching Staffs of the Year
Braswell and Frisco
First Team Offense
QB Greyson Thompson, senior, Braswell; RB Bryson Clemons, senior, Frisco; RB JD Price, sophomore, Denison; TE Dom Herrera, senior, Frisco Memorial; HB Donta’ Reece, junior, Frisco; HB Cory Owens, senior, Princeton; WR Cam Smith, junior, Braswell; WR J’Kalon Carter, junior, Braswell; WR Reid Westervelt, junior, Lucas Lovejoy; WR Daniel Torres, senior, Princeton; WR Thomas Drew Donley, junior, Lebanon Trail; C Greer Rush, junior, Frisco; C Trent Robinson, junior, Lucas Lovejoy; C Wes Brooks, senior, Denison; OG Cole Hutson, sophomore, Frisco; OG Josh Okelola, sophomore, Braswell; OG Josh Conejo, senior, Denison; OG Chase King, sophomore, Frisco; OT Erick Cade, junior, Braswell; OT Tyler Beidleman, senior, Lucas Lovejoy; OT Nate Anderson, senior, Frisco Reedy; K Arturo Ramirez, senior, Braswell
First Team Defense
DE Kamari Wilkerson, senior, Frisco; DE Amari Banks, senior, Braswell; DE Brooks Griffith, junior, Frisco Reedy; DE Kelvin Ukah, senior, Lake Dallas; DE Braylon Butler, junior, Braswell; DL Koleone Bowens-Thomas, senior, Braswell; DL Tyler Beidleman, senior, Lucas Lovejoy; DL Jordin Hunter, senior, Denison; ILB Aaron Taylor, senior, Frisco; ILB Austin King, senior, Lucas Lovejoy; ILB Michael Swope, junior, Frisco Reedy; OLB CJ Johnson, senior, Braswell; OLB Sam Barbour, senior, Frisco Reedy; OLB Landon Ellis, junior, Denison; CB Cam Smith, junior, Braswell; CB Kendall Johnson, senior, Princeton; CB Darius Blackmon, senior, Frisco Reedy; S Ryan Jones, junior, Frisco Reedy; S Quinn McDermott, senior, Lucas Lovejoy; S Keebler Wagoner, junior, Denison; P Arturo Ramirez, senior, Braswell
Second Team Offense
RB Ifessimi Yessuff, senior, Braswell; HB Jaylon Banks, junior, Braswell; WR Jacob Hernandez, sophomore, Braswell; OG Kei-ard Bell, junior, Braswell; OT Mike Aguilar, junior, Braswell
Second Team Defense
DL Junior Flores, senior, Lake Dallas; ILB Patrick Wenger, junior, Lake Dallas; S Brandon Engel, senior, Lake Dallas; S Dre Young, senior, Braswell; S Ben Blackmore, senior, Braswell
District 7-4A Division I
MVP
Bo Hogeboom, senior, Argyle
Offensive Player of the Year
Brendon Lewis, senior, Melissa
Defensive Player of the Year
Logan Engle, senior, Celina
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Sheridan Wilson, sophomore, Argyle
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Damon Youngblood, sophomore, Melissa
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Micah Hiter, senior, Argyle
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Tate Van Poppel, senior, Argyle
Utility Player of the Year
Cade Merka, senior, Argyle
Coaching Staff of the Year
Argyle
First Team Offense
QB Hunter Watson, senior, Celina; RB Tito Byce, junior, Argyle; RB Do’rian Williams, senior, Paris; RB Logan Point, senior, Celina; WR Cole Kirkpatrick, junior, Argyle; WR Alex Gonzales, senior, Argyle; WR DJ Dell’Anno, junior, Celina; WR Chase Mapps, junior, Melissa; WR Tyler Burton, senior, Melissa; TE Jasper Lott, junior, Argyle; C Blake Spence, junior, Argyle; OG Caden Reeves, junior, Argyle; OG Bryson Zufelt, junior, Melissa; OT Jack Tucker, junior, Argyle; OT Tyler Bidelman, senior, Celina; OT Blake Carrico, junior, Melissa; K Caden Dodson, sophomore, Argyle; K Brian Ramirez, senior, Paris
First Team Defense
DT Blake Sullivan, senior, Argyle; DT Quintarious Dangerfield, senior, Paris; DE Braiden Rexroat, senior, Argyle; DE Kattravion McCarty, senior, Paris; ILB Davis Elsey, junior, Argyle; ILB Lain Atwood, junior, Paris; ILB Caden Hayes, senior, Melissa; OLB Riley Hartman, senior, Argyle; OLB Jalen Gray, junior, Paris; CB Jake Sullivan, senior, Argyle; CB Jameon Mitchell, senior, Paris; CB Reese Bradford, senior, Celina; S Will Ramsey, sophomore, Argyle; S Abner Dunbar, senior, Anna; S Trent Espinosa, senior, Celina; P Tallyn Wellborn, junior, Sanger
Second Team Offense
QB Rylan Smart, sophomore, Sanger; RB Luke Farris, senior, Argyle; WR Zach Shepard, junior, Sanger
Second Team Defense
DE Cullen Davee, junior, Argyle; ILB Carson Stamper, junior, Sanger; S Zach Stewart
District 3-4A Division II
MVP
Trent Green, senior, Iowa Park
Offensive MVP
Daniel Gilbertson, junior, Graham
Defensive MVP
Kaden Ashlock, senior, Iowa Park
Offensive Line MVPs
Ryder Roberts, senior, Iowa Park
Bryce Hernandez, senior, Graham
Defensive Line MVP
Gordo Renteria, senior, Graham
Offensive Sophomore
Martavious Hill, sophomore, Aubrey
Defensive Sophomore
Colin Howard, sophomore, Iowa Park
Utility Players of the Year
Bryant Reynolds, senior, Bridgeport; J.J. Lee, junior, Graham; Slayton Ochoa, senior, Iowa Park
Coaching Staff of the Year
Iowa Park
First Team Offense
QB Jadon Maddux, senior, Bridgeport; QB Hunter Lanham, junior, Graham; RB Bryzon Austin, senior, Vernon; RB Isaiah Cherry, Vernon; RB Trey Cook, junior, Krum; FB Jose Noyola, senior, Aubrey; WR Nolan Hernandez, senior, Bridgeport; WR Mathew Lindquist, junior, Graham; WR Cirby Coheley, junior, Iowa Park; TE Drew Carstens, senior, Bridgeport; TE Chance Helton, junior, Iowa Park; OL Austin Childs, senior, Iowa Park; OL Lars Hanssen, senior, Graham; OL Cody Newton, junior, Aubrey; OL Jacob Millican, senior, Aubrey; OL Aaron Sanchez, senior, Bridgeport; OL Christian Armstrong, senior, Bridgeport; OL Zany Tyler, senior, Krum; K Greg Simental, senior, Graham
First Team Defense
DE Landon Hebert, junior, Graham; DL Jayden Parsons, junior, Iowa Park; DL Shawn Stephens, senior, Aubrey; LB Chance Helton, junior, Iowa Park; LB Gavin Jalomo, senior, Iowa Park; LB Hayden Branch, senior, Iowa Park; LB Corey Ballew, junior, Graham; LB Cooper Rankin, senior, Krum; OLB Cirby Coheley, junior, Iowa Park; OLB Raider Horn, junior, Graham; OLB Christian Seveir, senior, Aubrey; OLB Michael Marschall, junior, Bridgeport; OLB Joseph Boone, junior, Vernon; CB Cade Thomas, junior, Iowa Park; CB Austin Prince, senior, Aubrey; S Jackson Jennings, junior, Aubrey; S Jacob Boatman, junior, Vernon; S Ryan Harwell, senior, Krum; S Zach Martin, junior, Graham;
Second Team Offense
QB Jaxon Holder, junior, Aubrey; QB Cagen Clark, junior, Krum; WR Gavin Williams, junior, Krum; WR Priest Brown, junior, Krum; TE Wyatt Dyer, junior, Aubrey; OL Ian James, senior, Aubrey
Second Team Defense
DE Jack Fetters, senior, Aubrey; CB Isaiah Byers, senior, Aubrey; CB Cade Hudson, junior, Krum; S J.J. Cooke, junior, Aubrey
District 4-3A Division I
MVP
Jacob Pitts, senior, Pilot Point
Offensive Player of the Year
Javon Bruce, senior, Pilot Point
Co-Defensive Players of the Year
Nick Taylor, junior, Boyd; Brett Drillete, junior, Brock
Outstanding Lineman
Bartolo Guevara, junior, Boyd
Utility Player of the Year
Tryston Gaines, senior, Whitesboro
Newcomer of the Year
Cash Jones, junior, Brock
Coaching Staff of the Year
Pilot Point
First Team Offense
QB Jace Essig, senior, Paradise; QB Cade Acker, senior, Whitesboro; RB Dillon Inman, junior, Boyd; RB Kutter Wilson, sophomore, Brock; RB Wyatt Reeves, senior, Paradise; RB Devin Price, junior, Whitesboro; FB Tyler Riddle, junior, Brock; FB Jay Cox, junior, Pilot Point; TE Mitchell Sellers, senior, Paradise; WR Pacer Ryle, junior, Paradise; WR Javin Bruce, senior, Pilot Point; WR Jabari Anderson, senior, Pilot Point; WR Brian Couture, senior, Boyd’ WR Max Hollar, junior, Pilot Point; WR Jacob Smith, sophomore, Whitesboro; OL Brandon Fangman, senior, Pilot Point; OL Connor Lynch, senior, Pilot Point; OL Stephen Fuhrmann, senior, Whitesboro; OL Garrett Vancampen, junior, Boyd; OL Jackson Finney, senior, Brock; OL Zach Matzke, senior, Brock; OL Carson Tinney, junior, Paradise; OL Clayton Godwin, junior, Paradise; K Tatum Saathoff, junior, Brock; K Jorge Montes, sophomore, Whitesboro
First Team Defense
DE Nace Washington, junior, Brock; DE Andrew Fletcher, senior, Whitesboro; DE Aydon Cox, sophomore, Pilot Point; DT Aarson Scorsone, senior, Whitesboro; DT Chase Webster, junior, Brock; DT Carson Tinney, junior, Paradise; DT Troy Tincher, junior, Pilot Point; LB Connor Lynch, senior, Pilot Point; LB Jesse Hallmark, senior, Brock; LB Carson Carter, junior, Brock; LB Kasen Todd, senior, Whitesboro; DT Luke Dillingham, junior, Brock; DB Aaron Welch, senior, Brock; DB Wyatt Reeves, senior, Paradise; DB Jabari Anderson, senior, Pilot Point; DB Javin Bruce, senior, Pilot Point; DB Cade Acker, senior, Whitesboro; DB Hayden Etter, junior, Boyd; P Dale Camp, senior, Ponder; P Alan Miranda, junior, Bowie
Second Team Offense
QB Chase Taylor, junior, Ponder; TE Aydon Cox, sophomore, Pilot Point; WR Demetri Stowers, junior, Ponder; OL Collin Haynes, junior, Pilot Point; OL Caleb Holloway, junior, Pilot Point; OL Ed Shell, senior, Ponder
Second Team Defense
DE Dale Camp, senior, Ponder; DT Brandon Fangman, senior, Pilot Point; LB Jay Cox, junior, Pilot Point;