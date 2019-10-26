CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte’s players and coaches circled the field at Richardson Stadium on Saturday night, congratulating each other and their fans with rain running down their smiling faces.
The 49ers had just pulled off a stunner.
They likely killed North Texas’ Conference USA title hopes in the process.
Victor Tucker delivered the final blow, hauling in a 34-yard touchdown pass with 18 seconds left to give Charlotte a 39-38 win over the Mean Green.
UNT led by 14 points in the fourth quarter before Charlotte scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes.
“We have to man up as coaches and players to try to figure out how to win these games,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “That is very disappointing and should never happen. Ultimately, it’s on me. I’m the leader of this group. We have to do better.”
The Mean Green entered the season as the favorite in Conference USA’s West Division after playing in a bowl game in each of the last three years.
UNT (3-5, 2-2 C-USA) will now have to win three of its last four games just to become bowl-eligible after falling for the fifth time in its last seven games.
The Mean Green’s chances of reaching the C-USA title game appear all but shot after they dropped their second game in conference play.
UNT seemingly had Charlotte (3-5, 1-3) backed into a corner the entire night and had a 38-33 lead after Ethan Mooney knocked through a 51-yard field goal with 1:12 left.
The 49ers needed what looked like a miracle after taking over at their 25-yard line needing a touchdown to win.
Back-to-back huge passes got it done.
Chris Reynolds hit Tyler Ringwood over the middle for a 37-yard gain to the UNT 34 on the fifth play of the drive. Charlotte rushed to the line and snapped the ball again.
Reynolds heaved the ball to the end zone, where Cam Johnson was locked in man-to-man coverage with Tucker, who hauled the ball in for the game-winner.
“It’s about making competitive plays,” Littrell said. “They threw the ball up and they came down with it. We’re not playing the ball well in the air.”
Charlotte rolled up 219 yards in the fourth quarter alone behind quarterback Reynolds and running back Benny LeMay.
Reynolds finished with 336 passing yards and three touchdowns, while LeMay rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Charlotte finished with 589 yards, its highest total against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent. The 49ers are in their fifth season as an FBS program.
Even a big night from quarterback Mason Fine wasn’t enough to help UNT overcome a big performance from the 49ers.
Fine threw for 394 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. Tre Siggers added 131 rushing yards.
UNT made plenty of plays offensively but lamented not making a few more to leave the door open.
The Mean Green managed just three points in the fourth quarter.
“We have to come together as a team after these losses, look at each other in the eyes and figure out what we need to do better as players, as an offense, as a defense and on special teams,” UNT wide receiver Michael Lawrence said. “It’s everybody on our team. We have to take ownership of what we need to do and make plays.”
UNT had a 35-21 lead entering the fourth quarter before Charlotte began its comeback.
LeMay scored on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Reynolds before UNT caught a break when a bad snap caused Charlotte to fail to even get off an extra point, leaving the Mean Green with a 35-27 lead.
UNT had a chance to add to that lead after driving to the Charlotte 26 but came up empty when Marquill Osborne blocked a 43-yard Ethan Mooney field goal.
Charlotte took over with 6:33 left and had a chance to tie the game after LeMay scored on a 5-yard run to pull the 49ers within 35-33.
Another bad snap left Victor Tucker little chance on Charlotte 2-point conversion run.
UNT got the ball back with 3:44 left at its 43 and moved into field goal range on four straight Siggers runs before a third-down pass from Fine fell incomplete.
Mooney capitalized with a 51-yard field goal that gave UNT a 38-33 lead and left Charlotte needing a touchdown with just 1:12 left.
Charlotte came into the day riding a four-game losing streak but didn’t shrink in what looked like a tough spot.
“A lot of the time when you have a football teams that are struggling, you tend to go with, ‘Here we go again,’” Charlotte coach Will Healy said. “It has happened to us. Games have gotten away from us. Today, it just felt different.”
For UNT, the way it turned out felt all too familiar.
The Mean Green fell in a close game at Cal and saw a few other games get away late as their chances to reach high expectations have dwindled.
“It’s definitely a tough one,” Siggers sad. “It always hurts to lose, especially like this.”