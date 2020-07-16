It’s no secret that the Denton area is home to some of the best football teams in the state of Texas.
Last season alone, Guyer and Ryan each made their respective state title games, while Argyle continued its run of dominance with an appearance in the region final.
On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated acknowledged that bevy of talent, naming nine Denton-area players to the watch list for SI’s All-American team — one of the most prestigious honors in the country.
From Guyer, quarterback Eli Stowers, cornerback Deuce Harmon, linebacker Jordan Eubanks and defensive end Cooper Lanz represented the Wildcats. All four are Division I commits.
Stowers and Harmon are Texas A&M pledges. Eubanks is committed to Florida State while Lanz is committed to Baylor.
Stowers threw for 2,969 yards and 36 touchdowns last season. He added 1,165 yards and 11 scores on the ground, earning Class 6A second-team all-state honors.
From Ryan, Ja’Tavion Sanders and Billy Bowman Jr. — two of the most highly touted recruits in the state — represented the Raiders. The duo is committed to Texas.
Bowman was the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, recording three interceptions, 55 tackles and one sack. He is the No. 5-ranked player in Texas in the Class of 2021, according to 247Sports.
Sanders, meanwhile, is No. 3 in Texas in 247Sports’ Class of 2021. He tied for the team lead with 11 sacks last year while registering 24 quarterback hits.
In Argyle, offensive lineman Jack Tucker and tight end Jasper Lott were the Eagles’ selections.
Tucker committed to Texas Tech on April 13. Lott remains undecided, but has offers from Auburn, TCU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and defending national champion LSU, among others.
Liberty Christian quarterback Daniel Greek rounded out Denton-area players named to the watch list. Greek committed to Mississippi State in early April.