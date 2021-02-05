CORINTH — When Lake Dallas made what many believe to be the Lady Falcons’ deepest playoff run in school history last year, all then-sophomore Mackenzie Buss could do was watch.
Buss was coming off a stellar freshman campaign in 2018-2019 that earned her District 8-5A Newcomer of the Year honors. She looked poised to be a key contributor on a Lake Dallas team that made it to the region semifinal last year.
But during a fall league game in September 2019, just before Buss was slated to begin her sophomore season, disaster struck.
Playing against Guyer, Buss attempted to chase down and block a transition layup. She landed awkwardly, and her left knee buckled.
“I actually felt it pop,” Buss recalled. “One of my teammates said she heard it. But I felt it. That’s when I knew it wasn’t right. From a scale of 1-10 [on pain], I was at about an 11. It was terrible.”
Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis, who was in her first year with the Lady Falcons at the time, immediately began tending to her point guard as she lay on the hardwood.
“I got down there as fast as I could,” Davis said. “It took us a while to get her off the floor. We carried her to the bleachers, and after the game, out to her car. You just hate seeing that, especially in a fall league game and everything.”
Buss was eventually diagnosed with a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus. Surgery to repair the ligaments was delayed by a month until October 2019 due to a significant bone bruise suffered during the play.
For the next four months, as Lake Dallas claimed a share of the 8-5A title and took fans on a wild ride to the region semifinal, Buss was forced to watch her team from the bench as she attacked rehab.
“It definitely sucked to sit there and have to just cheer, not being able to contribute on the court,” Buss admitted. “But honestly, it was an amazing experience. I got to sit and see everything happen from a coaching perspective. I still got that intake and information. I was able to contribute to my teammates in a cheering way.”
That mindset ultimately propelled Buss to not only work her way back from injury, but elevate her game to new heights.
As Davis described, Buss’ hunger to learn any way she could, even from the bench, became a catalyst for her improvement.
“[I told her] you really have a couple of options here,” Davis said. “You can sit here and pout, and rightfully so, about the fact you aren’t out there. Or, you can learn a lesson. And you can soak up, sit right by us on the bench and hear everything we say. She really latched onto that. I’d make her say ‘What did you see?’ She was so locked in. I think that was a big proponent of her working to get back and implement what she did.”
Even with Buss still actively with the team, Lake Dallas still had to learn to play without its point guard — a position that is critical to the Lady Falcons’ offense.
“To play a whole season without her was tough,” Lake Dallas junior Jorja Elliott said. “We had to adjust to it, since [the injury] happened during the preseason. A lot of our offense is her driving and starting plays. It opens up shooters and our backdoor posts.”
Buss was cleared for contact in June and began playing pickup games in July. By the time this season rolled around, Buss was fully recovered from her injury.
When Buss’ doctor asked if she wanted a brace for her surgically-repaired knee, she politely declined.
“I didn’t want it,” Buss said.” I told them that I thought it was going to be something that held me back if I looked at it.”
It has been nearly a year and a half since Buss’ initial injury. Since then, she has made a full recovery and morphed into an even more dominant version of herself.
In Lake Dallas’ win over Grapevine last week to clinch the Lady Falcons their second consecutive district title, Buss dropped a game-high 30 points.
“I’ve had people, whether it’s officials or other coaches, come up to me and say, ‘Coach, you’ve got a real floor general,’” Davis said. “When people say that, that’s what you need. It’s been a big boost for her teammates. When she’s on the floor performing at a high level, it just helps them out so much as well. She’s a threat we didn’t necessarily have last year. It opens stuff up for everybody else.”
Buss is averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season. As a result, Lake Dallas is 21-4 overall and 13-0 in District 6-5A play. The Lady Falcons can cap a perfect run through district on Friday night with a win on the road against Richland.
It’s undeniable that Buss has been a major reason for Lake Dallas’ success this season.
And with the playoffs slated to start next week, Buss is eager to make up for lost time and contribute to the Lady Falcons’ latest postseason push.
“When I was out my sophomore year, I knew I’d have to come back and make a name for myself,” Buss said. “I had to remind people that you know, I’m here and doing what I can to help my team win. It’s not even about me. It’s about my team. They put us on the map when they took us to regionals. I was there for the ride, but I was not able to contribute the way I wanted to. This year, I told myself that ‘I’m back, and we’re all going to do it together next time.’”