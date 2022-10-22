UNT-UTSA thoughts

North Texas wide receiver Roderic Burns runs with the ball after a catch in UNT's loss to UTSA on Saturday at the Alamodome. 

 UNT sports information

North Texas saw its eight-game Conference USA winning streak come to a close Saturday in a 31-27 loss to UTSA at the Alamodome.

UNT fell to 4-4 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.

