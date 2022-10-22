North Texas saw its eight-game Conference USA winning streak come to a close Saturday in a 31-27 loss to UTSA at the Alamodome.
UNT fell to 4-4 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.
Here are five thoughts on the game.
1. This one stings for UNT
Seth Littrell and his players threw around a host of words to describe their loss to UTSA, including devastating and disappointing.
It makes sense.
UNT had a chance to grab control of the Conference USA title race and let it slip away. The Mean Green came in at 4-3 and 3-0 in league play. UTSA was also 3-0 in C-USA.
UNT still has a great chance to become bowl eligible with six wins by the end of the season. It just feels like UNT let a big opportunity slip away. Seeing UTSA grab even more momentum as a program is a bitter pill to swallow as well.
The Roadrunners have a bye next week and a favorable schedule down the stretch as they try to win C-USA for the second straight season.
2. We will see what UNT is made of now
UNT's coaches and players said all the right things after the game.
They'll look to reset and move forward. That won't be as easy as it sounds. UTSA is a key rival.
Falling in a heartbreaker isn't going to be easy to get over.
3. Seeing UNT's running game disappear is a concern
UNT went into the day ranked sixth nationally with an average of 251.3 rushing yards per game.
The Mean Green managed just 22 yards on 21 carries against the Roadrunners. UNT was forced to abandon the ground game in the second half.
UNT isn't going to win many games if it can't run the ball effectively. Quarterback Austin Aune threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns while keeping the Mean Green in the game.
UNT has to give him some help in the running game.
4. There were some bright spots in the passing game
A few of UNT's receivers enjoyed notable days. Roderic Burns caught six passes for 139 yards, and tight end Var'Keyes Gumms added three catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Aune missed on a few throws but continued to stack up yards. He put UNT in position to win the game late.
UNT's defense just couldn't stop UTSA and quarterback Frank Harris, who led the Roadrunners on their game-winning drive.
5. The stretch run of three games looms large
UNT will travel to Western Kentucky next week for what will be another tough game. The Hilltoppers are 5-3 on the season and still in the C-USA title hunt at 3-1.
UNT is capable of winning that game. If it doesn't, the final run of Florida International, UAB and Rice will be even more important.
Those three games are all winnable for UNT and could be the difference between ending the regular season with seven or eight wins and turning its attention to a bowl or looking at heading into an offseason filled with questions early.