North Texas won what could be its final home game of the season on Friday, when the Mean Green took down UTEP 45-43 at Apogee Stadium.
UNT improved to 4-5 on the season and 3-4 in Conference USA play.
Here are five thoughts on the Mean Green's win:
1. Darden is just great
Jaelon Darden further cemented his place in UNT history by becoming UNT's all-time leader in both receptions (230) and receiving yards (2,782) with a terrific all-around outing against UTEP.
Darden caught eight passes for 173 yards and four touchdowns.
The Houston native hasn't decided if he will return to UNT for an additional year or not.
Darden came into UNT's press conference with a bag of four footballs for his four touchdown catches.
My gut feeling is that this will be his last year.
2. All signs point to UNT playing another game
Seth Littrell and his players all talked about UNT having at least one more game to play.
Houston coach Dana Holgorsen mentioned on his radio show this week that adding UNT to its slate is a possibility.
Let's let history be our guide here. UNT was knocked out of the Conference USA tournament in men's basketball a few years ago and was looking at finishing with a losing season.
UNT bought its way into the CBI. We all know how that turned out.
It's hard to imagine UNT not finding a way to get another game in to bolster its bowl hopes and have a chance to finish at .500 or better.
3. UNT's quarterback situation is interesting to say the least
UNT continues to ride the hot hand when it comes to its quarterbacks.
On Friday, it was Austin Aune who shined, throwing for 302 yards and five touchdowns. UNT yanked Jason Bean after he fumbled on the second play of the game.
Litrrell said he was planning to get Aune in the game early anyway.
UNT's quarterback situation will continue to be a talking point.
4. UNT's defense remains a concern
UNT's defense gave up more than 40 points again. UTEP came into the night averaging just 20.1 points per game and didn't have starting quarterback Gavin Hardison.
The Mean Green did show some positive signs while intercepting four passes.
It's been a tough year for UNT defensively. Any bright spot is welcome at this point.
5. UNT sent some guys out the right way
There is no telling exactly who will be back for UNT next season.
What we do know for sure is that at least a few of the Mean Green's seniors will elect not to return next fall, despite the NCAA freezing eligibility clocks this year.
UNT sent those players out on a high note. That's always a positive.