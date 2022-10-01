North Texas moved to 2-0 in Conference USA play and evened its record on the season at 3-3 with a 45-28 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green will have next week off before they return to Apogee for a game against Louisiana Tech on Oct. 15.
Here are five thoughts on UNT's win.
1. No matter how one looks at it, that was impressive
UNT put together perhaps its best all-around game of the season tonight while knocking off FAU.
Ridge Texada had a monster game with two interceptions. He returned one for a touchdown, came up a yard short on the other and likely saved another touchdown with a terrific pass breakup on a ball that was headed for a wide-open receiver.
UNT also rushed for 300 yards and saw Austin Aune throw three touchdown passes. FAU is a solid team that nearly beat Purdue last week.
2. It's a whole lot easier to see UNT's path to a bowl now
UNT really needed to get back on track after dropping consecutive games to UNLV and Memphis.
The Mean Green have tough games coming up at UTSA and Western Kentucky.
UNT has three wins and has another winnable home game against Louisiana Tech coming off a bye week. The Mean Green also have Florida International and Rice late in the season.
That's three really good shots at wins right there. And UNT is perfectly capable of sneaking up and pulling out another win or two in the remaining games in its schedule.
3. You just knew Phil Bennett would figure it out
UNT held FAU to 423 yards and 21 points. The Owls scored their other touchdown on an interception return.
The Mean Green's defense took its lumps earlier in the season but showed signs of improvement in a loss to Memphis. UNT played even better tonight.
Texada essentially accounted for two touchdowns.
UNT will have two weeks now to heal up and get some key players back, including defensive end Tom Trieb. The future looks promising.
4. Aune made a mistake but continues to produce
Austin Aune has become the favorite whipping boy for UNT's fans. It comes with the territory when you're a quarterback.
He did make a pretty costly mistake by tossing an interception FAU returned for a touchdown.
Aune made up for it by throwing for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-20 passing.
He also picked up nine rushing yards.
5. You have to like the creativity on offense
UNT broke out the wildcat with Ikaika Ragsdale and also got backup quarterback Stone Earle into the game in run-based package.
Those wrinkles led to a touchdown drive.
Those special packages will make UNT tougher to prepare for. That's a step in the right direction for UNT.
