North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter (16) catches a long touchdown pass from Austin Aune over Florida Atlantic cornerback Justin McKihen during the Mean Green's win on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas moved to 2-0 in Conference USA play and evened its record on the season at 3-3 with a 45-28 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.

The Mean Green will have next week off before they return to Apogee for a game against Louisiana Tech on Oct. 15.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

