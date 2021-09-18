Five thoughts on UNT's loss to UAB -- Mean Green clearly behind C-USA elite By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com Brett Vito Author email Sep 18, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Texas running back Isaiah Johnson carries the ball during the Mean Green's loss to UAB on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Al Key/DRC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save North Texas fell to UAB 40-6 on Saturday in both teams' Conference USA opener. Here are five thoughts on tonight's game.1. The gap between UNT and UAB was stunningUNT's coaches and players thought their game against UAB would give them a good idea of where they stood among C-USA teams. The picture a blowout loss to the Blazers painted isn't pretty.The Mean Green were never competitive.UAB might be the best team in C-USA after winning two of the last three league titles. UNT wants to be where UAB is at and is a long way from getting there.2. UNT's offense was surprisingly ineffectiveUNT managed just six points against UAB, which is the second-lowest point total of the Littrell era. UNT was shut out in a loss to Florida in 2016.The Mean Green were without wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush, but it was surprising to see how poorly UNT played offensively.3. The Mean Green's defense came back to earthThere was a feeling after UNT gave up just seven points in the first half last week against SMU that the Mean Green were headed in the right direction.UNT clearly took a step back tonight after giving up a host of big plays. The Mean Green gave up three passing touchdowns that covered 38, 42 and 61 yards in the first half.4. This season could quickly get awayUNT will head to Louisiana Tech next week. The Bulldogs lost on a last second shot to the end zone against SMU.The Mustangs handled UNT earlier this season.Games against Missouri, Marshall and Liberty will follow. This season could get away from UNT in a hurry.5. Pressure is mounting on Seth LittrellUNT coach Seth Littrell has taken UNT to bowl games in four of his five seasons, but fell under .500 tonight at 32-33.The pressure will start to mount if UNT can't turn things around later this season. BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brett Vito Author email Follow Brett Vito Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News UNT-UAB notebook: Mean Green's defense takes step back in loss UAB races past UNT in stunning setback to open C-USA play Tailgater of the Week: Longtime die-hards share cold drinks, hot opinions Blotter: Pedestrian’s boyfriend allegedly assaulted driver who hit her Briefly TWU Five thoughts on UNT's loss to UAB -- Mean Green clearly behind C-USA elite 'If you didn't believe before, you need to believe now': Guyer makes statement in win over No. 4 Atascocita Pandemic exposes worsening crisis in Denton County for housing, employment and mental health