North Texas fell to SMU 65-35 on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green are 1-1 on the season and will face Houston next week. Here are five thoughts on the game.
1. There are no two ways about it, this hurts for UNT
UNT coach Seth Litrrell acknowledged earlier this week that the Mean Green's series against SMU is an important one to the program.
Everyone already knew that, but it was interesting to hear him acknowledge it. UNT recruits against SMU and fights for attention with the Mustangs in the Dallas area.
That is what makes the loss so tough for the Mean Green. UNT was blown out and has lost five of the last six meetings now.
To make matters worse, former UNT commit Jayden Jones committed to SMU on Saturday.
Those head-to-head recruiting battles are important, and a whole lot easier if a team wins those rivalry games.
2. The UNT quarterback situation just got interesting
Littrell has said throughout the season that he has two quarterbacks he feels good about in Austin Aune and Jason Bean.
Bean has started each of UNT's first two games and played well in a season-opening win over Houston Baptist, throwing for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
On Saturday. it was Aune who took the lead role. The former Argyle standout threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns.
Bean threw for 29 yards and a touchdown.
It will be interesting to see what transpires next week at Houston.
3. It's time to start worrying about UNT's defense
UNT allowed 480 passing yards to Houston Baptist quarterback Bailey Zappe in its season-opener and followed up by giving up 710 yards to SMU.
Granted, Zappe helped Houston Baptist give Texas Tech a scare and SMU is a good team coming off a 10-win season. UNT also didn't have linebackers KD Davis and Tyreke Davis for its game against the Mustangs.
One still has to wonder about UNT's defense at this point.
The Mean Green are going to have to show that they are making serious headway, and soon.
4. UNT has serious injury, health issues
UNT was without linebackers KD Davis and Tyreke Davis due to medical reasons, running back Tre Siggers is injured and safety Keelan Crosby went down on the on UNT's first defensive play.
Littrell declined to comment on the status of those players after the game. UNT will need them ASAP as it looks to get on track.
5. It's all about improving at this point
UNT's schedule is going to take a turn for the better in a couple of weeks, but not until after the Mean Green travel to Houston next week.
That will be another tough game for UNT. It's the games after that in Conference USA play the Mean Green need to be ready for.
Oscar Adaway rushed for 104 yards and Jaelon Darden continues to make plays. If UNT can improve, there is no reason the Mean Green shouldn't compete in C-USA.