North Texas fell to SMU 48-10 in its home opener on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
Here are five quick thoughts.
1. That was a rough outcome for UNT
The easy thing to do after UNT loss to SMU tonight would be to look at the loss and write it off as just one game.
The problem is the SMU game isn't just one game. It's THE GAME for the Mean Green in football because of the nature of the rivalry.
UNT fans care about beating SMU more than just about anything else, other than maybe winning a bowl game.
Being blown out is brutal.
The stands were pretty much empty late in the game. UNT drew 25,306, and that number was bolstered by a pretty large SMU contingent. That's a surprisingly low number for a UNT-SMU game in the Mean Green's home opener coming off a win over UTEP.
2. SMU is clearly miles ahead of UNT as the Mean Green's move to the American looms
What is even more disheartening about UNT's loss to SMU is the reality that the Mean Green will soon be competing against the Mustangs and other teams on their level in the American.
The competition is about to get a whole lot tougher for UNT next season. UNT didn't look prepared for that move.
3. SMU exposed some of UNT's weaknesses
UNT looked pretty solid all the way around in its win over UTEP.
SMU showed where the Mean Green could have problems this year. The Mean Green ran the ball, Austin Aune threw the ball fairly well, and UNT shut down the Miners running game.
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai torched UNT's secondary, while throwing for 432 yards and four touchdowns.
UNT didn't get nearly enough pressure on him or play well enough against SMU's wide receivers. The Mean Green also had very few big plays offensively.
UNT won't face many more teams like SMU the rest of the way, but one could see where the Mustangs exposed some weaknesses.
4. Jyaire Shorter's return will help matters
One of the few positives for UNT was the return of Jyraire Shorter.
The wide receiver essentially missed a year due to injury. He caught just two passes for 29 yards but caught a deep shot over the middle that showed what he is capable of contributing to UNT's offense.
The Mean Green will need him the rest of the way.
5. The next two weeks are huge
UNT has a perfect opportunity to bounce back from its loss to SMU the next two weeks.
The Mean Green will host Texas Southern next week in what is as close to a guaranteed win as there is.
UNT will then travel to UNLV. The Rebels were 2-10 last season. They look better this year, and the game is on the road, but there is an opportunity there for UNT to be 3-1 before it heads to Memphis on Sept. 24.
The Mean Green need to capitalize.