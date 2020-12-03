North Texas fell to Louisiana Tech 42-31 on Thursday at Apogee Stadium in its regular season home finale.
UNT fell to 3-5 on the season and 2-4 in Conference USA play.
Here are five thoughts on the game.
1. This was likely the final nail in the coffin when it comes to a tough year
UNT still has one game left in the regular season next week at UTEP. There is also no telling what bowls will want to do.
There are no requirements for teams to have a set number of wins to play in the postseason this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. UNT could end up in a postseason game.
UNT has one avenue left when it comes to a successful season. The Mean Green need to beat UTEP next week, get into a bowl game, win it and finish at 5-5.
The chances of that happening seem slim.
The more likely scenario is UNT ending up 4-5 or 3-6, and that is assuming UNT gets its game against UTEP in and winning it.
2. It's tough to see Jaelon Darden potentially go out like this
Jaelon Darden will go down as one of the best players in UNT football history. He set UNT records for career touchdown catches by pushing his total to 34 and also established a new single season mark with 15 after catching three touchdown passes against Louisiana Tech.
The question is if Darden will elect to come back next season. He's considered an NFL prospect.
It would be nice to see him come back and go out on a high note. Passing on an opportunity to be drafted seems like it would be tough to pass on, though.
3. UNT has some young players gaining experience
It's hard to come up with bright spots after a tough loss to a conference rival, but UNT does have some young players who are gaining experience this season.
Freshman linebacker Jordan Brown posted five tackles and a key sack. Cornerback Upton Stout and defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy are all freshmen and saw significant time.
Each of those players continues to show promise.
4. UNT has to figure it out defensively
UNT continued to struggle defensively in its loss to Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs were missing several key players, including wide receiver Adrian Hardy and running back Justin Henderson.
The Bulldogs rolled to 42 points anyway. UNT allowed 49 points in a loss to UTSA last week.
UNT has to be better if it wants to be competitive in C-USA.
5. It will be interesting to see how UNT responds
UNT is in a tough spot after losing to two of its key C-USA West Division rivals -- UTSA and Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green are likely out of the bowl chase and headed to a second straight losing season.
UNT will have to pull together this week and prepare to face the Miners, assuming that game is played.