North Texas lost to Charlotte 49-21 on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green fell to 1-3 on the season and 0-2 in Conference USA play. Charlotte moved to 1-2 and 1-1 in league play.
Here are five thoughts on the game.
1. UNT is in a world of hurt now
UNT really needed to capitalize on playing each of its first two games in C-USA play at home. The Mean Green have always been solid at Apogee.
The Mean Green came into the season with an 18-6 record at home under coach Seth Littrell. The road has not been nearly as kind.
UNT went 0-6 on the road last year.
The Mean Green's next two games are on the road.
UNT will need to win out to have a shot at winning C-USA's West Division and would still probably need a whole lot of help.
Littrell was in no mood to talk about the big picture after the game He's just hoping UNT can find a way to win games the rest of the year.
2. The injury/illness situation isn't improving much
UNT got linebacker Tyreke Davis back on Saturday, but was without wide receiver Jyaire Shorter and running back Oscar Adaway III.
KD Davis went down during the game. It doesn't sound like it was serious, but it certainly doesn't help.
UNT was also with safety Keelan Crosby and cornerback Jordan Rucker.
3. Jaelon Darden shows he's special once again
Jaelon Darden had a monster game with 13 catches for 244 yards and three touchdowns.
Darden moved on to third in UNT's career receptions list with 192. He leads the country with nine touchdown catches. He's carrying the Mean Green offensively at this point.
4. UNT's defense is struggling
UNT just isn't getting it done defensively.
Granted, the Mean Green's offense didn't do it's counterparts a whole lot of favors, but UNT gave up 599 yards and has now allowed at least 31 points in every game this season.
One figured UNT would have some growing pains in its first season under Clint Bowen, but those pains have been pretty tough.
5. UNT's special teams are really struggling
UNT kicker Ethan Mooney missed three field goals, which was an absolute killer.
The Mean Green have struggled across the board in that phase of the game all season. UNT had a field goal blocked, failed to field a kickoff and turned the ball over on a punt last week in its loss to Southern Miss.
UNT has to get something figured out in that phase of the game.