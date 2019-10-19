North Texas emerged from a two-game losing streak with a thrilling 33-30 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
UNT is now 3-4 on the season and 2-1 in Conference USA play.
Here are five thoughts on the Mean Green's win:
1. Pulling this one out was huge for UNT
UNT was desperate for a win heading into its game against MTSU after losing its last two games.
The Mean Green's performance against the Blue Raiders wasn't the prettiest of the last few years.
That doesn't matter. It's all about stacking up wins for UNT at this point. The Mean Green need three more to become bowl eligible.
UNT has to feel a whole lot better about getting there after tonight's win.
2. UNT's injury situation has to be a concern
UNT has players dropping like flies. Wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. is out for the year. Running back Tre Siggers and tackle D'Andre Plantin didn't play against the Blue Raiders and DeAndre Torrey went out during the game.
UNT has a host of challenging games left the rest of the way.
It would really help the Mean Green's cause to get some of its players healthy again.
3. Darden is coming up big at a key time
UNT needs some skill position players to come though with so many of its top threats down due to injury.
Slot receiver Jaelon Darden is filling that role for the Mean Green.
He caught 13 passes for 125 yards and had a key catch late to set up Ethan Mooney's game-winning field goal.
UNT needs Darden to continue to play well the rest of the way.
4. One has to feel good for Ethan Mooney
Ethan Mooney didn't walk into the easiest situation after taking over for Cole Hedlund as UNT's kicker.
Mooney has endured his ups and downs but came through in the clutch when UNT needed him, kicking a game-winning field goal at the gun from 22 yards out.
That's a good sign for the UNT and Mooney.
5. UNT is back in the race for C-USA's West Division
UNT is back in the race for the Conference USA West Division title at 2-1, thanks to getting a little help from Louisiana Tech.
The Bulldogs knocked off Southern Miss 45-30. Louisiana Tech is the only unbeaten team left in the division at 3-0.
The Mean Green will face the Bulldogs on Nov. 9. UNT would have been in a much tougher spot if Southern Miss had beaten Louisiana Tech and had a one-game lead over the Mean Green along with the tiebreaker.