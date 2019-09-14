North Texas fell to 1-2 on the season Saturday when the Mean Green fell to Cal 23-17 at California Memorial Stadium.
Here are five thoughts on the game and where UNT stands:
1. It's tough to see an opportunity like that get away
UNT coach Seth Littrell left little doubt about the fact that he was disappointed the Mean Green couldn't pull off the upset at Cal.
UNT was about a two touchdown underdog to the Bears, but had a chance to drive for the go-ahead touchdown in the final 1:51.
The Mean Green didn't get it done.
UNT could have talked about the moral victory of coming close. They didn't, which is a sign of just how far the Mean Green have come under Littrell.
2. Mason Fine added to his legacy today
Mason Fine really could have added to his legacy by guiding UNT on a game-winning touchdown down in the closing minutes.
The Mean Green couldn't get it done, but that shouldn't overshadow the fact Fine became UNT's all-time leader in touchdown passes with 71 and surpassed the 10,000-yard mark in career passing yards.
Fine has been great for UNT.
3. There is a lot to build from defensively
Cal isn't the most efficient team out there in the Pac-12, but that doesn't change the fact the Bears are a Pac-12 team.
UNT gave up 20 points in the first quarter. The Mean Green only surrendered a field goal after that.
The performance was impressive any way one looks at it.
4. UNT's game next week against UTSA looms large
UNT will enter its game at home against UTSA at 1-2. That's not ideal and it makes the Mean Green's biggest rivalry game in Conference USA all the more important.
UNT has what it takes to make a serious run at the C-USA title. UTSA is a team the Mean Green should beat.
5. The injury to Rico Bussey Jr. looms large
UNT lost wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. to a knee injury in the first half. It didn't look bad at the time, but one never knows with knees.
Littrell said UNT should know more in the next day or two.
The Mean Green will be holding their breath. Bussey is a key player for UNT.