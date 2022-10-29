North Texas posted its most impressive – not to mention important – win of the season on Saturday when the Mean Green rolled past Western Kentucky 40-13.
Here are five thoughts on the game.
1. The way UNT bounced back was impressive
The last time we left UNT, the Mean Green were on the wrong end of one of the more thrilling games in recent Conference USA history.
UTSA put together scoring drive in the closing seconds and won on a Frank Harris strike to De’Corian Clark with 15 seconds left. The Mean Green spent the week talking about how they had the character and drive to bounce back from that tough loss.
Turns out they were right.
UNT put together a dominating performance in their win over WKU. Austin Aune threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns, and the Mean Green rushed for 196 yards.
What might have been even more impressive was the way UNT shut down WKU’s normally potent offense.
The Hilltoppers didn’t score in the second half.
This wasn’t a game between a top team and a bottom-feeder in C-USA, either. UNT and WKU were tied for second place in C-USA at 3-1 heading into the game.
2. One has to like UNT’s bowl chances now
UNT came into the season hunting a championship. The Mean Green had their sights on the Conference USA title and a bowl win.
There’s no telling if UNT can pull it off, but the Mean Green’s odds of giving themselves that opportunity just went way up.
UNT is just one win short of becoming bowl eligible with six wins and also has the inside track of finishing in second place behind UTSA in the C-USA standings (assuming the Roadrunners win the remainder of their games).
The top two teams in the standings will make the title game.
UNT seems certain to win at least one of its last three games. One also has to like its chances of making the championship game.
3. UNT fixing its running game is encouraging
UNT entered its game against WKU off a rough outing running the ball in its loss to UTSA. The Mean Green managed just 22 yards on 21 carries.
UNT’s running game was back in a big way against WKU. The Mean Green rushing 196 yards on 36 carries.
The Hilltoppers came into the day allowing just 133.9 rushing yards per game to lead Conference USA.
Ayo Adeyi and Ikaika Ragsdale rushed for 72 and 61 yards, respectively to lead the Mean Green.
4. Austin Aune continues to come through
Austin Aune has become UNT’s fans favorite player to complain about.
It goes with the territory when you’re a quarterback. Aune wasn’t perfect against WKU. He missed Jake Roberts when he was wide open in the end zone and missed a couple of other throws.
The bottom line is he continues to produce.
Aune threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions on 19-of-28 passing.
UNT coach Seth Littrell credited one of UNT’s big plays, a 52-yard strike to Ja’Mori Maclin to Aune checking into the right play.
He may not be perfect, but Aune is going a whole lot of things right for UNT.
5. Phil Bennett continues to work his magic
UNT defensive coordinator Phil Bennett continues to do wonders with the Mean Green’s defense.
UNT faced what seemed like a tough matchup in its game against WKU. The Hilltoppers have a great quarterback in Austin Reed and a host of good wide receivers.
UNT gave up 466 yards but made the key plays when it needed them. Safety Logan Wilson had two pass breakups and an interception.