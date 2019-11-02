North Texas hammered UTEP 52-26 on Saturday to improve to 4-5 on the season and 3-2 in Conference USA play.
Here are five thoughts on the Mean Green's performance:
1. UNT did what it needed to do
At this point, it's all about finding a way to qualify for a bowl game for the Mean Green.
UNT came into its game against UTEP having lost five of its last seven games. The Mean Green's last outing was a particularly disheartening one, a last-second loss to Charlotte.
The Miners are really struggling. UNT did exactly what it should have against a team that is struggling and bolstered its bowl hopes in the process.
2. Mason Fine continues to be great
Mason Fine threw for 332 yards and a whopping seven touchdowns in UNT's win over UTEP.
He said after the Mean Green's loss last week that he would continue to fight the rest of the way. He did just that and continued to cement his legacy in the program.
In a fun side note, he showed up to UNT's press conference in a T-Rex costume.
3. UNT still has injury issues
UNT got the win tonight but it still has a lot of injuries to deal with. Running back DeAndre Torrey didn't play.
Neither did nickel Makyle Sanders. Linebacker KD Davis barely played.
That didn't matter against UTEP.
The question is if the Mean Green will have those players available next week against Louisiana Tech when UNT will need them.
4. UNT's defense came back in a big way
UNT's defense has struggled this season but came through in a big way in the Mean Green's win over UTEP.
One of the Miners' touchdowns came on a kickoff return. UNT's coaches challenged UNT's defense, which responded with a performance that was as solid as the Mean Green could have hoped for after last week.
5. UNT still has a shot
The road to six wins isn't going to be easy for UNT the rest of the way. The Mean Green still need two wins in their last three games.
That means UNT will have to beat either Louisiana Tech, UAB or both. A game at Rice won't be easy either.
UNT still has a chance, and that's all that matters.