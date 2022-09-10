North Texas cruised to a 59-27 win over Texas Southern on Saturday night at Apogee Stadium.
Here are five thoughts on the win.
1. That was just what UNT needed
There was an aura of mystery surrounding how UNT would play against Texas Southern after being trounced by SMU, a team that looks like it could be among the better G5 teams in the country this season.
UNT not only got off the mat, but it also came back with a good all-around performance. Could the Mean Green have played better defensively?
Sure.
Phil Bennett's unit played well enough, and the Mean Green made a host of big plays offensively.
UNT took a step forward overall just a week after a disappointing outing. That is what matters.
2. UNT saw what it needed to see from its offense
It's hard to gauge just how much growth we saw from UNT's offense because the Mean Green were playing against an FCS team.
UNT will face more talented teams the rest of the way. Even though that is the case, the Mean Green did show signs of growth.
Austin Aune threw the ball better than he did last week, UNT's running game was effective and the Mean Green rolled up 607 yards.
UNT has to feel better about where it's at going into a game next week at UNLV after what its offense showed tonight.
3. It's great to see Oscar Adaway back in form
Running back Oscar Adaway III is a difference-maker when he is healthy and playing well.
That is clearly where he's at following his performance against Texas Southern. He rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns and formed a one-two punch with Ayo Adeyi, who led UNT with 135 yards and a touchdown.
UNT will be a whole lot more effective with Adaway playing his best
4. We can put the quarterback debate to rest for now
Aune has had his ups and downs, but it's apparent at this point that the former Argyle standout has a stranglehold on the quarterback job.
He led UNT to a huge win over UTEP to open the season and played well again tonight. As long as he remains on this trajectory, he's going to be UNT's guy.
He threw for 218 yards and four touchdowns tonight.
5. The UNLV game is a huge one for the program
UNT is sitting at 2-1 after tonight with road games coming up at UNLV and Memphis.
The Rebels are 1-1 after falling 20-14 at California.
The game looks like about a 50-50 proposition on paper. UNT will be in a terrific spot if it can get to 3-1 heading to a tough game at Memphis.
Sitting at 2-2 with a game against the Tigers looming is not nearly as appealing.
UNT's bowl hopes would go up substantially if the Mean Green can pull off a win on the road next week.