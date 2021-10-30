Five thoughts on North Texas' win over Rice By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com Brett Vito Author email Oct 30, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rice running back Ari Broussard (30) is tackled by North Texas linebacker Sean-Thomas Faulkner during the Mean Green’s win over the Owls on Saturday at Rice Stadium. Eric Christian Smith/Houston Chronicle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save North Texas snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday with a 30-24 overtime win over Rice.The Mean Green are 2-6 on the season and 1-3 in Conference USA play.Here are five thoughts on the win.1. UNT needed that in a big wayPlaying college football is a grind for players and coaches. It's a day-in, day-out fight from August through the end of the season.Wins are what make it worth it.The wear and tear of an extended slide on the Mean Green mentally was starting to show. UNT needed a win. Puling through will do the Mean Green a world of good.2. Hope remains alive as far as six winsUNT fans are not buying into the fact the Mean Green can pull the season out of the fire and win six games to become bowl eligible.UNT's coaches and players know people doubt their chances, but the hope is still there in the locker room. That means a lot to the Mean Green.3. UNT's defense was greatUNT's defense spent a whole lot of time with its backs to the wall in its win over Rice and pulled through over and over.The Mean Green's stand in the first possession of overtime was impressive. Rice went three-and-out and missed a field goal. UNT ended the game a short time later. The Mean Green were great, and don't forget UNT was down two starting cornerbacks in Quinn Whitlock and John Davis Jr.4. Austin Aune managed the game wellUNT quarterback Austin Aune didn't put up huge numbers, but managed the Mean Green's offense well.When one looked up at the end of the game he had thrown for 121 yards and led UNT with 65 rushing yards.Aune did what UNT needed him to.5. It was great to see Ayo score the game-winnerUNT walk-on running back was one of the heroes of the night after scoring the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run.Ayo personifies UNT's team at this point. He's worked hard for his opportunity and is making the most of the situation.It was great to see Ayo make the most of his opportunity. BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Unt Austin Aune Sport American Football Mean Green Losing Streak Win North Texas Running Back Brett Vito Author email Follow Brett Vito Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! Promotions and Offers Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Wake Up with the DR-C Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News North Texas breaks through, snaps six-game skid with win over Rice County reports low early voting turnout; could voter fatigue be at play? UNT's defense comes through in clutch in win over Rice Where to find the spookiest yards this Halloween UNT-Rice notebook: Mean Green do enough offensively to pull out win Pacific medicinals make their way to Denton in new kava bar Alleged hit-and-run driver was intoxicated, dressed in police officer costume Five thoughts on North Texas' win over Rice