North Texas snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday with a 30-24 overtime win over Rice.

The Mean Green are 2-6 on the season and 1-3 in Conference USA play.

Here are five thoughts on the win.

1. UNT needed that in a big way

Playing college football is a grind for players and coaches. It's a day-in, day-out fight from August through the end of the season.

Wins are what make it worth it.

The wear and tear of an extended slide on the Mean Green mentally was starting to show. 

UNT needed a win. Puling through will do the Mean Green a world of good.

2. Hope remains alive as far as six wins

UNT fans are not buying into the fact the Mean Green can pull the season out of the fire and win six games to become bowl eligible.

UNT's coaches and players know people doubt their chances, but the hope is still there in the locker room. That means a lot to the Mean Green.

3. UNT's defense was great

UNT's defense spent a whole lot of time with its backs to the wall in its win over Rice and pulled through over and over.

The Mean Green's stand in the first possession of overtime was impressive. Rice went three-and-out and missed a field goal. 

UNT ended the game a short time later. The Mean Green were great, and don't forget UNT was down two starting cornerbacks in Quinn Whitlock and John Davis Jr.

4. Austin Aune managed the game well

UNT quarterback Austin Aune didn't put up huge numbers, but managed the Mean Green's offense well.

When one looked up at the end of the game he had thrown for 121 yards and led UNT with 65 rushing yards.

Aune did what UNT needed him to.

5. It was great to see Ayo score the game-winner

UNT walk-on running back was one of the heroes of the night after scoring the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run.

Ayo personifies UNT's team at this point. He's worked hard for his opportunity and is making the most of the situation.

It was great to see Ayo make the most of his opportunity.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

