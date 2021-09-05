Five thoughts on North Texas win over Northwestern State By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com Brett Vito Author email Sep 5, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Texas linebacker K.D. Davis sacks Northwestern State quarterback Kaleb Fletcher on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Al Key/DRC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save North Texas opened the season with a 44-14 win over Northwestern State on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.Here are five quick thoughts on UNT's win:1. UNT did what it needed to doOne can quibble a little with the way UNT played at times in its win over Northwestern State.The Mean Green didn't pull away from an FCS team until the second half. UNT's defense gave up a few big plays.UNT also turned the ball over a few too many times.The bottom line was that it cruised to a win. That is exactly what it needed to do at a time it is adjusting to a new defensive system and a new starting quarterback in Jace Ruder.2. Ruder was up and down but showed promiseRuder didn't put up monster numbers in his first start. He threw for 131 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 23 yards.Ruder didn't tear it up, but he passed the eye test and looked competent. That's a great sign for the Mean Green.3. UNT's defense looked improvedUNT's defense gave up a few big plays, but held NSU scoreless in the second half. Considering how poorly the Mean Green played last year, that's a great sign.New coordinator Phil Bennett has spoken about taking steps along the way. Tonight's performance was a good starting point.4. DeAndre Torrey looked greatSenior running back DeAndre Torrey came up with a monster performance while rushing for 244 yards and three touchdowns.UNT needs Torrey to carry its running game after Oscar Adaway III went down for the season with a knee injury.Torrey is perfectly capable of doing just that. He showed that tonight.5. Next week's game against SMU is hugeUNT is off to a great start and has a chance to build a whole lot of excitement next week if it can pull off the upset at SMU.The Mean Green haven't beaten the Mustangs in Dallas since 1933. UNT can grab the attention of the Dallas area by beating the Mustangs on their home field.It won't be easy to get it done, but the opportunity is there. SMU beat Abilene Christian 56-9 on Saturday. BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Unt Mean Green Deandre Torrey Sport American Football Defense Win Jace Ruder Smu Brett Vito Author email Follow Brett Vito Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Five thoughts on North Texas win over Northwestern State Ruder shows promise while leading UNT to win in first start Torrey opens season with monster night Annual hay clinic back in person Man who allegedly harassed girlfriend led officers on foot chase because he “did not need” their services Source: Ruder to start opener for North Texas From meme to reality: Denton gets a show — and a hoodie — to honor its weird, wild characters 'This is ultimately our city now': Guyer takes down rival Ryan in wild overtime win