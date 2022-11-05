UNT-UTSA thoughts art
North Texas linebacker KD Davis (1) celebrates after after a tackle during the Mean Green's win over Florida International on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas rolled to a 52-14 win over Florida International on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. 

The Mean Green improved to 6-4 on the season and 5-1 in Conference USA play after winning for the fourth time in their last five games.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

