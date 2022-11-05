North Texas rolled to a 52-14 win over Florida International on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green improved to 6-4 on the season and 5-1 in Conference USA play after winning for the fourth time in their last five games.
Here are five thoughts on UNT's win.
The idea that UNT would become bowl eligible with six wins at this point of the season seemed like a longshot at best just a few weeks ago.
The Mean Green started the season 2-3 and were blown out by UNLV and SMU.
UNT has improved dramatically since. Seth Littrell talked about how UNT grew through those tough losses early in the season and became a better team.
There's little doubt about it. UNT is headed for a bowl gane for the sixth time in seven seasons.
Austin Aune left the door open for a return following UNT's win. UNT's quarterback said he'd consider it.
That stance is a dramatic change from what he's said previously. UNT's coaches helped convinced him to come back after last season.
It's hard to see Aune going through with it. One has to wonder what UNT's coaches are telling him behind the scenes. There is no clear cut player waiting in the wings.
Grant Gunnell didn't look like the answer in the preseason. UNT might have to dip in the transfer portal again.
Aune's return would change the dynamics.
Speaking of Aune, he was terrific. The former Argyle standout threw for 414 yards and five touchdowns while spreading the ball to nine different receivers.
Aune has thrown for at least 320 yards in three straight games and is playing his best football late in the season.
UNT posted its second straight terrific game in its win over FIU.
The Mean Green allowed just 14 points a week after holding Western Kentucky to 13.
UNT had to replace a host of key players defensively after last season. The Mean Green seem to be coming together at the right time under coordinator Phil Bennett.
UNT and UTSA are one week closer to a rematch in the C-USA title game.
The Mean Green are 5-1 in conference play and are just behind UTSA, which improved to 5-0 in a thrilling win over UAB in double overtime.
The top two teams in the league that did away with its divisions this year will play for the C-USA title. UNT still has games agianst UAB and Rice left.
UTSA has games agianst Louisiana Tech, Rice and UTEP left and will be big favorites in all three of those games.
The Mean Green's game at UAB next week is probably the toughest left on either teams' schedule.
If both teams win out, UNT will get another crack at the Roadrunners, who beat the Mean Green on a late touchdown pass.
