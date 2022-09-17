North Texas fell to UNLV 58-27 on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The loss drops UNT to 2-2 on the season heading into a tough game at Memphis next week.
Here are five thoughts on the game and where the Mean Green stand.
1. We're going to see what UNT is made of now
UNT picked itself off the carpet last season after starting 1-6, won five straight games to finish 6-6 in the regular season and get into a bowl game.
UNT's resolve was tested before a host of key leaders helped the Mean Green rally.
The situation UNT faces this season is not nearly as dire. The Mean Green are 2-2. It's the way UNT lost today that will test its resolve again.
This was a game the Mean Green were supposed to be highly competitive in, if not win. Betting lines aren't everything, but they often indicate the perception of where teams stand.
This was supposed to be a 50-50 game, if one judges by the line. Does UNT have the resolve it did last year to get up off the mat again?
We're about to find out.
2. It's pretty clear UNT isn't the same defensively
UNT made a tremendous jump defensively last season under Phil Bennett, cutting the number of points it allowed per game from 42.8 to 27.5.
The hope was UNT would continue to improve this year despite losing several players. It hasn't happened.
The Mean Green gave up 48 points to SMU earlier in the season and coughed up 58 tonight.
UNT was always going to miss a few key seniors like defensive tackle Dion Novil and linebacker Tyreke Davis. Seeing defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy walk away and transfer to UCLA made matters a whole lot worse.
Defensive tackle Roderick Bown posted a sack, but UNT didn't make a whole lot of other key plays.
3. The change since 2013 is stark
UNT beat UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 season.
The Mean Green have gone through some dark times since but has played in bowl games in five of the last six seasons. UNLV has struggled at times as well but has rebuilt under Marcus Arroyo.
The Rebels are 2-1, narrowly lost to Cal last week and certainly looked well ahead of the Mean Green.
UNLV was more talented across the board.
4. The heat is on Seth Littrell
UNT coach Seth Littrell has done a lot for UNT since arriving ahead of the 2016 season.
He has five bowl appearances on his resume and recruited quarterback Mason Fine, one of the best players in program history.
The problem is UNT is riding a string of three straight losing seasons. The hope heading into the year was that the Mean Green would take the next step and win eight or nine games and grab that elusive bowl win.
UNT could still do just that. The road just looks a whole a whole lot longer, especially with a game at Memphis coming up next week.
5. UNT just lost one of the 50-50 games it needed
This season was always going to be about the 50-50 games for UNT.
The Mean Green weren't going to beat SMU and weren't going to lose to Texas Southern. It's all about against UNLV, UTEP, Louisiana Tech, Florida Atlantic and a couple of others this year.
Those games looked like they could go either way.
UNT picked up an important win over UTEP. It didn't come anywhere close to following up with a win over UNLV.
The loss narrows UNT's margin for error.
Missing out its opportunity today ratchets up the pressure on UNT to win the rest of its winnable games and maybe pull off an upset somewhere along the way.
The Mean Green's game at Memphis offers just that opportunity.