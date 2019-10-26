North Texas fell in a stunner on Saturday when Charlotte rallied for a 39-38 win over the Mean Green on Saturday at Richardson Stadium.
UNT fell to 3-5 on the season and 2-2 in Conference USA play.
Here are five thoughts on the game and where the Mean Green stand:
1. That loss ranks up there with the most painful for UNT in recent memory
The Mean Green have suffered some tough setbacks over the last few years.
A blowout loss at Florida Atlantic in the C-USA title game comes to mind, as does a lopsided loss to SMU earlier this season.
Falling to Charlotte ranks right up there. UNT really needed a win against the 49ers, a team that had lost four straight and has only been playing at the FBS level for five years, to bolster its bowl hopes.
UNT essentially had the game in its pocket on multiple occasions only to blow it. The Mean Green were up 14 in the fourth quarter and five with 1:12 left. UNT had 75 yards of grass to work with after Charlotte took over at its 25.
Somehow, some way, UNT managed to blow it.
There's no good way to spin that.
2. UNT has to find a way to get better defensively
UNT took a significant step forward last season defensively but has struggled to build on that performance this fall.
UNT came into the night allowing 32.4 points per game and suffered through some tough nights this year, allowing 49 points to SMU, 46 to Houston and 45 to Southern Miss.
UNT allowed 39 to Charlotte, and caved when it mattered most, giving up 18 points in the fourth quarter.
"You give up 32 points in the second half and 589 yards of offense you are probably not going to win a football game," UNT coach Seth Littrell said after the game.
That's the problem.
3. UNT might have a big problem at wide receiver
UNT is getting dangerously short on players to catch the ball. The Mean Green are already down Rico Bussey Jr., who is out for the year, and saw Jyaire Shorter and Kelvin Smith go down during the game.
UNT leaned hard on Michael Lawrence and Jaelon Darden.
The Mean Green have spent a lot of recruiting equity at receiver and had better hope those young players come through if Shorter and Smith are down for any length of time.
4. It's all about #Hit6 now for UNT
Saturday went just about as poorly as one could imagine for UNT in terms of the race for the C-USA West Division title.
UNT not only lost, Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss both won. LA Tech blasted UTEP 42-21 for its seventh straight win and is now 4-0 in conference play.
UAB and Southern Miss are both 3-1.
The chances of UNT winning C-USA's West Division are about zero at this point.
The goal within reach is winning six games to become bowl eligible. UNT needs to win three of its last four games to get there.
That won't be easy with games against Louisiana Tech and UAB still on the slate.
5. One has to feel bad for Mason Fine
This season was always about taking advantage of a good senior class headed by quarterback Mason Fine.
Fine is doing everything anyone could ask of him. He threw for 394 yards and a career high five touchdowns against Charlotte.
He has stood in there and taken a host of tough hits. It's just not paying off for one of the best players in program history, who is also a terrific representative of the school.
That's a tough for UNT fans to take and has to be even tougher for Fine.