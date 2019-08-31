North Texas rolled past Abilene Christian 51-31 in its season-opener on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Here are five quick thoughts.
1. Reeder was impressive in his debut
The big question heading into UNT's season opener against Abilene Christian was how the Mean Green's offense would look in its first game with new offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder pulling the strings.
So far, so good.
Mason Fine was Mason Fine while throwing for 383 yards and four touchdowns and the Mean Green got plenty of skill position players involved. The feel-good story of the night was tight end Jason Pirtle catching three touchdown passes, but he was just one player who contributed.
Rico Bussey Jr. finished with 156 receiving yards and DeAndre Torrey rushed for 95.
2. UNT's defense was good when it mattered
There is sure to be some concern among UNT's coaches and players after allowing 31 points to an FCS team like ACU, but the Mean Green were good when it mattered.
UNT led 31-0 and cruised from there.
That's encouraging considering UNT had two new starters at cornerback in Nick Harvey and Cam Johnson and two new linebackers in Tyreke Davis and KD Davis.
The fact UNT played well early is a great sign.
3. The turnout was encouraging
UNT had 23,057 fans in the stands. That's a great number considering the Mean Green opened against an FCS opponent.
Students came out in droves.
The crowd should continue to build the rest of the season.
4. UNT is right where it needs to be heading to Dallas
UNT has a huge game against SMU next week. The Mean Green have won just one game ever in Dallas.
UNT will have a chance to add another win this week. SMU squeaked by Arkansas State 37-30.
The Mean Green were more impressive, albeit against a lesser opponent.
5. UNT's newcomers played well
UNT had several newcomers play well. Harvey finished with 12.5 tackles.
Ethan Mooney hit all three of his field goals in his first game as the Mean Green's kicker.