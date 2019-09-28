Houston raced past North Texas 46-25 on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. The loss dropped UNT to 2-3 on the season, while Houston improved to 2-3.
Here are five thoughts.
1. There are no two ways about it, this one stings for UNT
UNT's game against Houston seemed to set up perfectly for the Mean Green to pick up a big nonconference win.
Houston was down two players in quarterback D'Eriq King and wide receiver Keith Corbin after both decided to redshirt and sit out the remainder of the season earlier this week.
The Cougars were also without two starting offensive linemen.
Oh, and UNT was at Apogee where the Mean Green were 16-4 under Seth Littrell.
None of that mattered in a game Houston won by a comfortable margin.
That has to be hard for UNT to swallow.
2. The talent gap between C-USA and the AAC is pretty apparent
UNT has now been beaten handily by both Houston and SMU, a pair of teams out of the American Athletic Conference.
The AAC might not be the sixth power league like it bills itself, but there is little doubt the league has a sizable advantage over Conference USA.
Cincinnati smashed Marshall 52-14 and East Carolina beat Old Dominion 24-21.
It was not a pretty night for C-USA against a league it likes to compare itself with.
3. UNT has to find a way to get off to better starts.
Houston jumped out to a 14-0 lead on UNT after the first quarter.
It's a familiar refrain for the Mean Green. UNT trailed 21-0 at SMU and 20-0 at Cal.
The Mean Green fared better early on in against Abilene Christian and UTSA, but the Mean Green clearly have a problem with starting slow.
4. UNT has to hope it didn't kill the enthusiasm of fans
UNT drew a record 30,123 fans for its game against Houston.
Most of them headed for the exits in the fourth quarter when it was clear the Mean Green weren't going to come through with a win over Houston.
UNT still has a lot to play for and has a real shot at winning Conference USA's West Division.
The Mean Green will have to hope their fans come back to join them on the ride.
5. The big plays UNT gave up were killers
When UNT looks back at this game, it's the big plays the Mean Green gave up will be what they lament.
UNT gave up a kickoff return and a punt return for a touchdown.
Patrick Carr broke free for a 68 yard touchdown on the Houston's third play of the game.
Those players are highly talented and contributed to a discrepancy that was obvious when it came to what each team was working with on the field.
That can't be an excuse for UNT, though. The Mean Green are going to have a hard time being the talented teams they want to beat when they give up back-breaking plays.