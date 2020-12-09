North Texas will wrap up its regular season slate on Friday when the Mean Green host UTEP at Apogee Stadium.
UNT has dropped its last two games to UTSA and Louisiana Tech to fall to 3-5 on the season and 2-4 in Conference USA play. The Miners haven't played since falling to UTSA on Nov. 14 and are 3-4 on the season, including an 0-3 mark in C-USA play.
Here are five things UNT fans should know about the Miners.
1. UTEP is in the midst of a breakout season
A 3-4 record might not sound all that impressive, but for UTEP it represents a big step forward in Dana Dimel's third season with the Miners.
UTEP lost its final 11 games last season on its way to a 1-11 record, including an 0-8 finish in C-USA play.
The Miners have not only won two more games than they did last season, they've been more competitive throughout the year. Louisiana Tech held on in the fourth quarter to pull out a 21-17 win over the Miners.
UTEP was also competitive in a 38-28 loss to Charlotte.
2. UTEP hasn't played in a long time
UTEP has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic and has played just once since Oct. 24.
The school shut down its program back on Nov. 29 due to 11 people testing positive for the coronavirus. The Miners quickly reversed course when follow-up tests showed that 10 of those 11 were false positives from an antigen test.
The bottom line is UTEP just hasn't played much this season, or practiced as often as it would have liked.
3. The Miners just lost their secondary to the transfer portal
UTEP was hit hard in the last few days by four key defensive backs all opting to enter their names into the NCAA transfer portal.
Duron Lowe, Dennis Barnes, Dy'vonne Inyang and Broderick Harrell are all set to leave the program.
Lowe has both of UTEP's interceptions on the season, while Inyang has forced two fumbles and made 32 tackles.
4. UTEP has a couple of good young offensive players
UTEP's rise as a program this season has been due largely to the emergence of a couple of good young offensive skill position players.
Redshirt freshman running back Deion Hankins is averaging 82.2 rushing yards per game and has scored seven touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Gavin Hardison is averaging 202.7 passing yards per game and has five touchdown passes on the year.
5. UTEP's defense is solid against the run
UTEP's defense is solid against the run and enters this week's game allowing just 133.4 rushing yards per game.
The Miners have posted several impressive performances along the way, including allowing just 91 rushing yards on 42 carries in its loss to Louisiana Tech.
Defensive end Praise Amaewhule has seven sacks and eight tackles for loss on the season.