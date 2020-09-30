North Texas will face Southern Miss on Saturday at Apogee Stadium following an unexpected off week.
UNT was scheduled to take on Houston a week ago before a series of COVID-19 cases among the Mean Green's players and coaches forced the game to be called off.
UNT is 1-1 on the season heading into its Conference USA opener. The Golden Eagles are 0-3 and dropped their first game in conference play to Louisiana Tech.
Here are five things UNT fans should know about Southern Miss.
1. The Golden Eagles have been hit hard by players opting out of the season
Southern Miss looked like it would be a contender in C-USA's West Division only a few weeks ago.
That changed in a hurry when a group of key players opted out of the season due to concerns over the coronavirus. Senior defensive lineman Jacques Turner and linebacker Racheem Boothe were expected to be among the top players in C-USA before they elected to not play this season.
Southern Miss also lost running back Steven Anderson and wide receiver Jaylond Adams.
The Golden Eagles have not looked the same without those players.
2. Southern Miss has an interim coach
The season got off to a terrible start for Southern Miss when the Golden Eagles lost at home to South Alabama. Coach Jay Hopson resigned a short time later.
Assistant coach Scott Walden took over for Hopson and has coached the Golden Eagles in their last two games.
3. The Golden Eagles nearly pulled out a rivalry win
Southern Miss rallied behind Walden in his first game guiding the Golden Eagles two weeks ago and nearly knocked off Louisiana Tech.
Southern Miss was up 17 points in the third quarter before the Bulldogs came storming back. Griffin Hebert made a spectacular leaping grab in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 4 with 14 seconds left and Louisiana Tech escaped with a 31-30 win.
The Golden Eagles have struggled but showed that they are a dangerous team by nearly knocking off Louisiana Tech.
4. Jack Abraham is back at quarterback
Jack Abraham has been one of the top quarterbacks in C-USA the last few years and is back for his senior season. The Mississippi native threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns in a win over UNT last season.
Abraham threw for 3,496 yards last season and was a preseason All-Conference USA pick. He has 877 passing yards this season and 6,720 for his career.
5. The Golden Eagles were torched last week
Southern Miss enters its game against UNT off a tough loss to Tulane.
The Golden Eagles led by 14 points in the first quarter before the Green Wave stormed back for a 66-24 win. Tulane rushed for 430 yards.
Southern Miss is running out of chances to turn its season around after falling to 0-3 and dropping their C-USA opener. This could be the Golden Eagles best and last opportunity to get on track and emerge as a contender in the league's West Division.