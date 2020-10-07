North Texas will look to post its first win in Conference USA play on Saturday when it hosts Charlotte.
The Mean Green (1-2) dropped their opener in league play 41-31 to Southern Miss last week. Charlotte (0-2) also lost its C-USA opener last week when it lost to Florida Atlantic 21-17.
Here are five things UNT fans should know about the 49ers.
1. Charlotte has several key players back
One of the more disappointing losses in recent memory for UNT came last season when the Mean Green blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead in a 39-38 loss to Charlotte.
The 49ers scored the game-winning touchdown on a 34-yard pass from Chris Reynolds to Victor Tucker.
Both Tucker and Reynolds are back this season as are several other key players. Center Jaelin Fisher, tight end Ryan Carriere also returned.
2. The 49ers have several key transfers making an impact
Charlotte landed several key transfers who are making an impact this season.
Northern Illinois transfer running back Tre Harbison leads Charlotte with 136 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Troy transfer linebacker Tyler Murray ranks second among Charlotte players with 20 tackles.
Defensive tackles Siah Sa'o (Vanderbilt) and Mikel Horton (Wofford), starting offensive linemen Ashton Gist (Northwest Mississippi Community College), defensive back Antone Williams (Duke) and defensive end Romeo McKnight (Illinois State) are all contributing to varying degrees.
3. Texas native Ty'Kieast Crawford is starting for Charlotte
Charlotte pulled off a huge recruiting win when it landed Carthage offensive tackle Ty'Kieast Crawford in April.
Crawford was a four-star prospect and was expected to make an immediate impact for the 49ers. He is now starting at right tackle and is quickly living up to those expectations.
4. Charlotte is aiming to build on a breakout season
Charlotte is coming off a memorable season in program history in 2019. The 49ers won five straight games and went on to play in a bowl game for the first time.
Charlotte's streak began with its win over UNT and included an impressive win against Marshall.
The 49ers went on to fall to Buffalo 31-9 in the Bahamas Bowl.
5. The 49ers haven't got on track offensively
Charlotte is averaging 18.5 points per game heading into the weekend and scored a season-high 20 in a loss to Appalachian State.
The 49ers are posting just 341.0 yards per game. Reynolds has one touchdown pass and two interceptions on the season.