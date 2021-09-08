North Texas will take on longtime rival SMU on Saturday at Ford Stadium in Dallas.
The Mean Green opened their season with a 44-14 win over Northwestern State at Apgoee Stadium. SMU is also off to a 1-0 start after beating Abilene Christian 56-9.
Here are five things UNT fans should know about SMU.
1. Tanner Mordecai is coming off a monster game
SMU’s new starting quarterback didn’t wait long to make an impression. The Oklahoma transfer threw seven touchdown passes to tie an American Athletic Conference record in SMU’s win over ACU.
Mordecai threw for 317 yards on 24-of-30 passing. The former Waco Midway standout was a four-star prospect when he signed with the Sooners.
2. SMU is loaded with top transfers
Mordecai is just one of a host of transfers who are playing key roles for the Mustangs.
Former UNT running back Tre Siggers rushed for 46 yards against ACU, while tight end Grant Calcaterra caught a pair of touchdown passes. Calcaterra is another Oklahoma transfer.
Kicker Blake Mazza missed a field goal after arriving from Washington State but did hit all seven of his extra point attempts.
3. Jim Leavitt had SMU’s defense rolling in its opener
Leavitt made his debut as SMU’s defensive coordinator against ACU after arriving in the offseason. He spent the last two seasons at Florida Atlantic and appears to have the Mustangs headed in the right direction.
SMU forced four turnovers and limited the Wildcats to 332 yards.
4. Former Ryan standout Delano Robinson is one of SMU’s top players
Siggers isn’t the only player on SMU’s roster with ties to Denton.
Linebacker Delano Robinson played at Ryan and has gone on to be one of SMU’s top players. He finished with five tackles in the Mustangs’ season opener and led the team with 77 tackles last season.
Robinson was named to multiple preseason All-American Athletic Conference teams. He was a second team pick by Phil Steele.
5. SMU has exceled at home
SMU improved to 10-1 in its last 11 games at Ford Stadium dating to last season with its win over ACU.
The Mustangs’ only loss in that span was to Cincinnati last season.
UNT has struggled at Ford and has only won one game against SMU in Dallas all the way back in 1933.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.