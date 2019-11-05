North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players held their press conference today in advance of a key Conference USA game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
The Mean Green are 4-5 on the season and 3-2 in conference play after rolling past UTEP last week. Louisiana Tech has won seven straight since losing its season opener at Texas and is atop C-USA's West Division at 4-0.
Here are five takeaways from today's event:
1. UNT is not particularly healthy
UNT was already in a bad spot in terms of injuries heading into its game against UTEP and saw matters get worse in its game against the Miners.
Taylor Robinson went down during the game and joined a long list of players battling injuries that also includes linebacker KD Davis, nickel Makyle Sanders and running back DeAndre Torrey.
Wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. is out for the year and tackle D'Andre Plantin hasn't played in weeks.
Torrey is doubtful to play this week.
The status of the rest of UNT's injured players is in doubt.
"It’s not good health wise right now," Littrell said. "You have to focus at this time of the year to take care of your bodies and give yourself a chance to get back on the field."
2. UNT has a ton of respect for Louisiana Tech
Louisiana Tech is one of the more consistent teams in college football. The Bulldogs have not only played in a bowl game in each of the last five years, they've also won those games.
UNT's coaches and players have a lot of respect for what Louisiana Tech has accomplished.
"It’s always going be a great battle against them," Littrell said. "They are a great team and have players across the board. It’s going to be one of the more challenging games year in and year out."
3. Amik Robertson is on UNT's radar
Littrell spoke highly of Louisiana Tech's Amik Robertson, calling the Bulldogs' cornerback one of his favorite players in C-USA.
He also compared Robertson to Mason Fine, which says a lot considering how highly we all know how UNT's coach feels about his starting quarterback.
"He loves to play ball and is very competitive," Littrell said. "He doesn’t have the measurables but is very talented. He’s like Mason."
4. UNT knows it's going to be a team effort to upend the Bulldogs
Few teams have had a lot of success slowing down Louisiana Tech, which leads C-USA with an average of 36.4 points per game.
UNT ranks 11th in C-USA with an average of 32.4 points allowed per game.
The Mean Green aren't depending on a beaten-up defense to come out of nowhere and shut down the Bulldogs. They are looking at their game against Louisiana Tech as team effort.
"They are going to make their plays," Littrell said. "You have to stay focused and do a great job of overcoming adversity.
"We have to help them overcome it offensively as well. The positivity and energy on the sideline is going to be a key this week."
5. UNT knows how big this game is
UNT needs to win two of its last three games to become bowl eligible with six wins.
The Mean Green are also holding out hope that they can jump back into the C-USA title chase. UNT needs a whole lot to go its way for that to happen.
The first step would be knocking off Louisiana Tech, which also has a lot on the line. The Bulldogs have a great shot at winning the C-USA West Division title after starting 4-0 in league play.
This week's game is huge, and UNT knows it.
"There is a lot to play for in this game," Littrell said. "If you can’t get locked in and motivated for this game, you shouldn’t be playing."