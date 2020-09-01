North Texas coach Seth Littrell held his weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of the Mean Green's season opener against Houston Baptist on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
UNT is coming off a 4-8 season and is looking to get back to the form that helped it qualify for a bowl in three straight seasons before it missed the postseason last year.
Here are five takeaways from today's event, a link to the story that will appear in tomorrow's paper.
1. Littrell believes he has two quarterbacks he can win with
Littrell held firm on his stance that UNT has two quarterbacks it can win with in Austin Aune and Jason Bean.
"I've told them they're both gonna play," Littrell said of Aune and Bean. "If someone gets hot, they may play a little more."
Littrell declined to say who would start and also quickly swatted away the question about the old saying that if a team has two quarterbacks, it really doesn't have one.
That's exactly what one would expect, but after what we have seen the last couple of years, the burden of proof is definitely on Aune and Bean. The two rarely played the last two seasons and struggled at times. They will have to show that Littrell is right and that they are capable of winning games this fall.
2. Bowen's influence is apparent
The big question on the defensive side of the ball heading into the season was what Clint Bowen's defense would look like in his second stint with the Mean Green.
Sure enough, it's a whole lot different than the 4-3 Bowen ran last time around in 2011.
UNT will line up with a three-man from with a nose tackle and two ends. Larry Nixon III will play the hybrid rush end/linebacker spot.
The scheme is just the start of what's changed. Cam Johnson moved from cornerback to safety. Makyle Sanders moved from safety to linebacker.
Those changes are ones UNT is hoping will help it improve on the 32.5 points per game the Mean Green allowed last season.
UNT will be small in some spots, but could be better equipped to handle the spread schemes that dominate college football.
3. The quick-fix transfer strategy looks promising
UNT went all in on quick-fix transfers after last season. The strategy appears as if it will pay off.
UNT desperately needed to hit on players to fill huge holes at defensive end, on its offensive line and in its secondary.
Cornerback Jordan Rucker (Purdue), defensive end Davontae McCrae (JUCO) and offensive lineman Anterrious Gray (JUCO) are all slated to start.
Those players will have to show that they are an upgrade over the players they are replacing but the fact they are slated to start looks promising.
4. UNT's coaches, players are just thrilled to play
There were points in the offseason when UNT's coaches and players genuinely wondered if they would get a chance to play this season.
UNT's coaches and players are thrilled that the opportunity to play has arrived.
"We are elated right now. The offseason was weird," UNT receiver Deion Hair-Griffin said. "We didn’t know what was going on in the spring. There was some uncertainty through it all and during the summer. Then we went into fall camp and were uncertain of what was going on in college football. Finally, Conference USA said, 'We’re playing.'"
5. Improved recruiting has paid off
If one looks up and down UNT's depth chart, the improvement the Mean Green have made in recruiting is apparent.
Freshman Jake Roberts cracked UNT's starting lineup at H-back and is just one of several young players in the two-deep.
Redshirt freshmen Chris Cassidy and John Brunner are listed as co-starters at right guard. Sophomore Deonte Simpson is listed as a co-starter with Austin Ogunmakin at one wide receiver spot.
The number of young players who are expected to contribute for UNT is a good sign for the future.