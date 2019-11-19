North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of their game at Rice on Saturday.
The Mean Green (4-6) are coming off a bye week and need to win their last two games to become bowl eligible. Rice (1-9) broke through for its first win of the season last week when the Owls knocked off Middle Tennessee.
Here are five takeaways from today's event:
1. Mason Fine is, well, fine
Littrell is like a lot of coaches in that he isn't really forthcoming when it comes to the health of his players, understandably so.
Littrell was upfront this week about quarterback Mason Fine. UNT's quarterback is good to go this week.
Fine confirmed what was said during the Mean Green's loss to Louisiana Tech in UNT's last outing. The senior took a hit that had him feeling concussed. He played through it until it became apparent that he was having issues.
UNT pulled him at that point.
Fine has since recovered.
2. UNT is having issues throughout the rest of its roster
Littrell said after the Louisiana Tech game that at that point UNT would have trouble putting a team on the field that could win a game due to a run of injuries.
UNT is in a better spot this week.
"I don’t know if I have ever had a season with this many injuries," Littrell said. "We are far from 100 percent injury wise. We did have an opportunity to heal from some minor injuries. Hopefully we will be able to get some of those guys back and ready this weekend."
Tackle D'Andre Plantin is one of those key players to keep an eye on heading into the week.
3. UNT knows it's in a tough spot
UNT will have to end a couple of trends in its final two games to become bowl eligible with six wins.
The Mean Green will have to win at Rice and win back-to-back games. UNT is 0-5 on the road and hasn't won back-to-back games all season.
"I don’t have to explain the situation to our team," Littrell said. "We have a lot to play for."
4. UNT has moved past its loss to Louisiana Tech
UNT's loss to Louisiana Tech was a particularly tough one for the Mean Green.
UNT was blown out 52-17 and essentially saw its slim C-USA title hopes go up in smoke in the process.
There were some tough days for the Mean Green after that game, but UNT has turned the page.
"You can’t let a team beat you twice," Littrell said. "We have had some ups and downs. We have to fight through it and make sure that our mindset and psyche is what it needs to be going into the week."
5. UNT has a lot of respect for Rice
UNT's coaches and players have a lot of respect for Rice, despite the fact the Owls have won just one game all season.
Littrell said he has Rice grow throughout the year. The Owls have had several near misses, including an overtime loss to Louisiana Tech.
"Last week doesn’t surprise me," Littrell said. "They could step in and beat anybody in our conference. They haven’t had the success that they have wanted but are an extremely tough and physical football team that will continue to play hard."