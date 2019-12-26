North Texas endured a tough season in 2019. The Mean Green were blasted by rival SMU early in the season, didn't fare much better against Houston at home and won just three games in Conference USA play.
It all added up to a 4-8 campaign and the Mean Green's first campaign under Seth Littrell without a bowl appearance in four tries.
Just a few days ago, we went over five reasons the Mean Green could be better in 2020.
Today, we complete this annual exercise with five reasons UNT could be worse — or at least not any better.
It's not a pleasant topic, but it's definitely one worth considering:
1. UNT just lost one of the best players in program history in Mason Fine
Quarterback Mason Fine will go down as one of the best players in program history. He was a two-time Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year and played his entire senior season as the leading active passer in major college football.
The question for UNT is -- Now what?
The Mean Green will have a new starting quarterback for the first time since Fine missed the final three games of his freshman season in 2016.
History does not seem to be on UNT's side in terms of how this will go.
UNT has lost Fine to injury at times over the last three seasons and has always struggled without him.
The Mean Green trailed Louisiana Tech 10-3 when Fine was knocked out of a game in November. UNT turned the ball over three plays later and went on to fall 52-17.
The Mean Green also really struggled without Fine after he was knocked out in the early stages of a 52-13 loss to Utah State in the New Mexico Bowl at the end of the 2018 season.
UNT just hasn't been the same team without Fine over the years and doesn't have an obvious player in place to step in.
Jason Bean and Austin Aune served as Fine's top backups last season. Bean took most of the snaps and finished 22-for-35 for 176 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Aune went 4-for-5 with 136 yards and a touchdown.
UNT appeared for months as if it would have another option in Stephenville quarterback Kade Renfo. That changed when he backed out of his commitment to the Mean Green and signed with Ole Miss.
Will Kuehne is coming off a redhshirt year and Kason Martin is still on the roster.
UNT could also go after a graduate transfer.
The bottom line is that the chances of UNT being anywhere close to as good as it was at quarterback this season when Fine threw for 3,088 yards and 29 touchdowns with nine interceptions are remote at best.
And don't forget, UNT won't have Graham Harrell around to develop its next starter.
A lot of Mean Green fans complained incessantly about Harrell when he was at UNT. All he did as the Mean Green's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach was develop one of the best players in program history and call plays during one of the best offensive runs at UNT ever.
UNT hasn't been the same without him.
2. UNT lost a host of other key seniors besides Fine
Fine isn't the only senior UNT will miss next season.
Several of the Mean Green's more productive players were seniors this season. Defensive end LaDarius Hamilton led UNT with 8.5 sacks and posted 10.5 tackles for loss. Slot receiver Michael Lawrence finished second on the team in catches (48) and receiving yards (661).
Offensive lineman Elex Woodworth was a second-team all-conference pick.
There were several other seniors who weren't stars for UNT last season but played key roles. Safeties Khairi Muhammad and Taylor Robinson finished third and fifth on the team with 68 and 63 tackles, respectively.
Cornerback Nick Harvey gave up some big plays through the year but finished with 64 tackles and seven pass breakups.
Three of UNT's starting offensive linemen on its bowl depth chart were seniors. The group struggled at times, but the players who formed the group were the best UNT had and won't be easy to replace.
3. The schedule is not favorable
If UNT is going to rebound from a four-win season, it will have to do so while facing a tough schedule.
The Mean Green have gotten away from guarantee games under athletic director Wren Baker but do have a body-bag game in the second week of the season at Texas A&M.
The game opens a brutal stretch that will have the Mean Green hosting an SMU team it lost to 49-27 in 2019 and then heading to Houston, which hammered UNT 46-25 this fall.
UNT could easily head into Conference USA play at 1-3. The Mean Green will face a resurgent Charlotte team it lost to 39-38 in a crossover game and will play its final three games on the road.
Three of UNT's more winnable games -- Middle Tennessee, UTEP and UTSA -- will all be played away from Apogee Stadium.
4. There are going to be a ton of changes next season
Littrell fired defensive coordinator Troy Reffett and offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder after a season-ending loss to UAB.
Littrell has since hired Clint Bowen to run his defense and is expected to hire a new offensive coordinator in the next few weeks.
Littrell has always been heavily involved in UNT's offense. Not a whole lot will change with what the Mean Green do on that side of the ball.
Chances are UNT will change things up defensively. Bowen ran a 4-3 when he was the Mean Green's defensive coordinator in 2011. It's hard to imagine UNT sticking with a 3-3-5 system that didn't work out.
Add it all up and UNT will have a new offensive coordinator, a new defensive coordinator, a new starting quarterback and a likely a new defensive scheme.
That's a lot of change for one year.
5. Who will be this team's star?
UNT is going to need a player to help guide a turnaround but who is that person going to be?
Jaelon Darden was UNT's lone first-team all-conference selection after catching 76 passes for 736 yards and 12 touchdowns. Running back Tre Siggers rushed for 853 yards and six touchdowns.
Jyaire Shorter caught nine touchdown passes in his debut season.
Linebacker Tyreke Davis finished with 14.0 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
Darden is one of the best wide receivers in C-USA, while Siggers is a rising star.
The question is if any of those players is the type who can elevate UNT's program the way Fine did.
That seems like a bit of a stretch.
Like we said earlier this week, there are plenty of reasons UNT could be better next season. But there are also plenty of reasons for concern.