North Texas struggled to a 4-8 finish this season. It was a stunning and disappointing outcome considering UNT was coming off back-to-back nine-win seasons.
UNT was the preseason pick to win Conference USA's West Division in the league's preseason media poll.
Will UNT be better next year?
It's a question we pose after each season in our annual series — five reasons UNT could be better and five reasons UNT could be worse.
We always start with the positive. Here are five reasons UNT could be better next season:
1. The bar is set pretty low heading into 2020
One of the top reasons we named for why UNT could be worse in each of the last two editions of this exercise is that the bar was set really high for the Mean Green.
UNT would have had to win 10 games to improve in each of the last two years, if you are judging strictly on records. The standards won't be nearly as high next season.
The Mean Green don't even have to become bowl-eligible to take a step forward. UNT's aspirations will be a whole lot higher than winning five games in 2020 but even five would be an improvement.
UNT has a host of games on its slate they should win and would move it toward that goal. The Mean Green will face Houston Baptist in nonconference play and will also close the season with games at UTEP and UTSA, programs that are really struggling.
If UNT wins all three, that would move the Mean Green really close to improving on this season's win total.
2. UNT's efforts in recruiting have improved
One of the many areas where UNT has improved dramatically over the course of Seth Littrell's four-year tenure is recruiting.
Littrell revamped his recruiting department a couple of years ago and has seen the payoff in some of UNT's highest rated recruiting classes in recent program history.
UNT had the fourth-ranked class in Conference USA last year in 247Sports ratings and have the second-ranked class so far this year.
I am a big believer in pedigree when it comes to projecting the success of players and recruiting classes in a general sense. There are always outliers, but for the most part highly recruited and rated players pan out at a higher rate.
It does seem like UNT's players are automatically given a three-star rating and the benefit of the doubt these days. UNT has a few players in its class with one or two FBS offers who are rated as three-star players.
Defensive end Travis Lockhart has more than 10 FBS offers, is committed to Florida Atlantic and is listed as a two-star player. Miles Frazier has four FBS offers, has committed to Florida International and is rated as two-star player.
While UNT's players do seem to get the benefit of the doubt, there is no question that the Mean Green's talent is improving — at least if one judges by the recruiting rankings that are a good overall gauge.
That improvement should give UNT hope.
3. UNT will have two new coordinators next season
Littrell fired both defensive coordinator Troy Reffett and offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder after the Mean Green's season-ending loss to UAB.
UNT has since brought back Clint Bowen as its defensive coordinator. The Mean Green are still in the market for an offensive coordinator.
There is no guarantee UNT will improve due to a change in leadership, but it's hard to imagine things getting worse.
Littrell and Reeder never meshed. The Mean Green averaged 30.6 points per game, but no one seemed comfortable with the situation all season.
One would think Littrell would find someone he will be more comfortable with this time around. He is heavily involved in everything UNT does offensively.
UNT's defense also took a huge step back while allowing 32.5 points per game. Reffett runs a 3-3-5 system that worked really well in 2018 when UNT had players like linebacker E.J. Ejiya and cornerback Nate Brooks who fit the system.
The problem is that a team needs defensive backs who are great in man coverage and huge defensive linemen who can hold up in a three-man front in Reffett's system.
Those types of players are all premium recruits who don't typically end up at a place like UNT, no matter how well the Mean Green are recruiting.
Bowen ran a 4-3 when he was at UNT in 2011. His arrival gives the Mean Green hope they can improve.
4. UNT's chemistry can't be any worse next season
One of the more baffling turn of events over the last few seasons was seeing UNT not show up ready to go for a game against Rice in late November.
The Mean Green needed a win to keep their bowl hopes alive and promptly fell behind 20-0 in the first half of a game they lost 20-14.
UNT had good leadership from guys like quarterback Mason Fine and a few other key players.
The Mean Green just clearly missed guys like Ejiya and lnebacker Brandon Garner who would give the team a collective kick in the rear when it needed it.
It's hard to imagine UNT not being at least a little better in terms of chemistry next season.
And one can bet Littrell will be determined to turn things around.
5. UNT has some options at quarterback
OK, let acknowledge the elephant in the room.
Fine is gone after establishing himself as one of the greatest players in program history.
UNT will miss his talent and leadership ability. To say it didn't go well the last time the Mean Green lost a future Hall of Fame quarterback would be a gross understatement.
UNT went 5-19 in the two seasons after Derek Thompson graduated following the 2013 season and a win over UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
The Mean Green don't have an obvious heir apparent and lost one of their options when Stephenville quarterback Kade Renfro flipped to Ole Miss after being committed to UNT for months.
UNT does have a few suspects with talent, though, including Jason Bean, Will Kuehne and Austin Aune, the Mean Green's most intriguing option. Aune was ranked among the top 40 quarterbacks in the class of 2012 and signed with TCU.
Aune elected to sign with the New York Yankees instead but never panned out in baseball.
Could he be the answer?
His potential is one of the reasons for hope as UNT heads into the offseason.