North Texas rolled past Houston Baptist 57-31 in its season-opener at Apogee Stadium on Saturday.
Here are five quick thoughts on the Mean Green's win.
1. Jason Bean made a huge impression
The big question coming into the game was how UNT's quarterback situation would play out between Jason Bean and Austin Aune.
UNT coach Seth Littrell acknowledged in his taped pregame radio interview that Bean would start. He jumped all over the opportunity and led UNT on three straight touchdown drives to open the game.
Bean went on to account for four touchdowns. He threw for three and rushed for another.
Aune played and also fared well, but it certainly looks like the job is Beans to lose at this point.
2. The offensive dynamic on the sideline looked good
Littrell made his debut as UNT's play-caller in the Mean Green's win over the Huskies.
It's hard to argue with the results. UNT rolled up a record 721 yards of total offense on a near perfect balance of 360 rushing yards and 361 passing yards.
The whole reason UNT hired Littrell in the first place is that he is a terrific offensive mind.
He credited his offensive assistants for helping him put together UNT's big night.
The bottom line is Littrell is a great offensive coach. There's no point in not taking advantage of that fact.
3. UNT's defense did what it needed to do
The Mean Green's total defensive numbers don't look all that impressive. UNT allowed 569 yards and 31 points, but came up with some key stops, especially early on.
KD Davis' stop on fourth-and-2 from the UNT 5 in the first quarter was critical.
UNT will continue to grow after taking a key step forward in its opener.
4. UNT's young players showed their potential
UNT's coaches have been excited about players like running back Oscar Adaway and wide receiver Deonte Simpson for some time.
We are beginning to see why.
Adaway rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns, while Simpson caught three passes for 41 yards. Both will be a big part of UNT's future.
5. The road is about to get tougher
The road is about to get a whole lot tougher for UNT following its opener.
The Mean Green's next two games are against Houston and SMU. UNT was blown out by both last season.
The Mean Green came into the season wanting to show that this is a different team that last year's group that went 4-8.
UNT's next two games will give them the opportunity to show that is the case.