North Texas entered the offseason looking for a way to bounce back from a surprising 4-8 finish.
The Mean Green were picked to win Conference USA’s West Division in 2019 after playing in bowl games in three consecutive seasons but failed to live up to expectations.
The hope is that UNT will get back on track next season, whenever that turns out to be.
The Mean Green will have to answer a host of questions to reach their goal. We will look at five of those questions today.
1. Does this team have a quarterback it can win with?
UNT had the luxury of having a well-established quarterback in Mason Fine the last three seasons.
The Oklahoma native threw for 12,505 yards in his career and was the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year twice.
The big question for UNT is where it goes from here after Fine graduated.
The top two candidates to take over for Fine are Jason Bean and Austin Aune. Neither has much in the way of experience.
Bean threw for 176 yards and three touchdowns last season, when Aune posted 136 yards and a touchdown.
Aune spent six years in the Yankees minor league system, while Bean wasn’t highly recruited out of Mansfield Lake Ridge.
UNT added a wildcard to the mix in Kentucky transfer Amani Gilmore late Wednesday night. If the NCAA changes its rules to allow one-time transfers to be immediately eligible, Gilmore would be another option.
It would be a massive surprise if UNT doesn’t take a significant step back at quarterback. The question of how big that step is could well determine how UNT’s season unfolds.
2. Does a change at defensive coordinator help matters?
UNT struggled mightily last season defensively while allowing 32.5 points per game, leading Seth Littrell to pull the plug on Troy Reffett’s three-year run as the Mean Green’s sole defensive coordinator.
Littrell hired Clint Bowen to take Reffett’s place. Bowen is a familiar face after serving as UNT’s defensive coordinator in 2011.
The question is if the change will help matters any.
UNT lost its best defensive player in defensive end LaDarius Hamilton and three of its top five tacklers.
The bar is not set particularly high, but there is no guarantee UNT will improve significantly.
3. Will the schedule kill UNT’s bowl hopes before they get off the ground?
There is no guarantee that UNT will play its full 2020 schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mean Green will end up tackling a monumental challenge if they do.
UNT opens what should be an easy game against Houston Baptist. From then on, it’s one tough game after another early in the season.
The Mean Green will face Texas A&M in the second week before wrapping up nonconference play with games against SMU and Houston.
The Mustangs and Cougars handled UNT easily in 2019. The Mean Green’s first two games in Conference USA play are against Southern Miss and Charlotte. Both are coming off bowl appearances.
UNT’s schedule softens up in the back half of the season. The question is if the Mean Green can get to that point with their bowl hopes intact.
4. Will this team mesh with so many new coaches?
Bowen is not the only new coach on UNT’s staff heading into next season. There are five new faces in all and three new coordinators.
Mike Ekeler spent the 2016 season as UNT’s defensive coordinator and returned to serve as the team’s special teams coordinator in the offseason. Mike Bloesch took over as UNT’s offensive line coach and will serve as a co-offensive coordinator.
The only coordinator set to return is Tommy Mainord, who will continue in his role as a co-offensive coordinator.
Littrell is also taking over as UNT’s play-caller.
That’s a lot of change for one offseason.
How it will all work out is anyone’s guess.
5. Can UNT overcome losing so much experience
UNT lost a whole lot of players who filled prominent roles last season other than Fine.
Hamilton, safety Khairi Muhammad and Elex Woodworth were among UNT’s best overall players.
Hamilton and Woodworth both signed with NFL teams. Muhammad was a three-year starter. UNT also lost four of the five offensive linemen who were listed as starters heading into a season-ending loss to UAB.
That is a lot of talent to replace in one offseason.
UNT has recruited well in recent years. The question is if the Mean Green will still have a bowl-caliber team after replacing all those key players.