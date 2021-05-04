It's playoff baseball time in Texas.
Five Denton-area teams will begin their postseason journeys in the bi-district round this week. Guyer, Lake Dallas, Argyle, Aubrey and Pilot Point will all be in action at various locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Guyer will play a three-game Class 6A Region I bi-district series against Coppell. Game 1 is set for 7:30 p.m. at Coppell. First pitch for Game 2 will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Guyer.
Details on a third game, if necessary, have not been released.
Lake Dallas still does not know who its first-round opponent will be. The Falcons will either play Azle or Wichita Falls Rider in the opening round of the playoffs depending on the final standings of District 5-5A.
Argyle will play a three-game Class 4A Region I series against Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis. The two schools will play a doubleheader on Friday night at Diamond Hill-Jarvis, with Game 1 at 5 p.m. and Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Game 3, if necessary, would be at 2 p.m. Saturday in Argyle.
Aubrey will collide with Kennedale in the 4A Region II bi-district round. The three-game series begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Kennedale. Game 2 is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday in Aubrey.
Game 3 would immediately follow Game 2, if necessary.
Pilot Point rounds out local baseball teams competing in the playoffs.
The Bearcats will play Grandview in the Class 3A Region II bi-district round. All three games in the series will be played at Lake Worth High School.
Game 1 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, and a third game, if necessary, will immediately follow Game 2.