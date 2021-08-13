There is an aura of mystery surrounding North Texas heading into the 2021 season.
The Mean Green have a new defensive coordinator in Phil Bennett, a new offensive play-caller in Mike Bloesch and a host of young players who are expected to make an impact.
There’s no telling how it will all turn out as UNT’s season opener against Northwestern State on Sept. 4 rapidly approaches.
What we can do is prognosticate. Every year we offer up five bold predictions for what will transpire during the season.
Here’s this year’s edition:
1. UNT’s quarterback situation will be a topic that lingers
UNT had one of the more stable quarterback situations for years during the tenure of Mason Fine that ended after the 2019 season.
The Mean Green haven’t had nearly the same level of certainty since. That doesn’t figure to change in 2021, despite some good options at the position.
Austin Aune split time with Jason Bean last season, when he threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns. Bean transferred to Kansas in the offseason when North Carolina transfer Jace Ruder arrived.
Aune and Ruder have both shown potential in fall practice.
UNT coach Seth Littrell said he’d like to pick a starter and stick with him the entire season.
It won’t be that easy. Aune and Ruder will see time early in the season. It’s also not safe to rule out career backup Kason Martin figuring in at some point.
UNT’s quarterbacks, who's playing and who isn’t will continue to be a topic of conversation well into the season.
2. UNT will survive a brutal six-game stretch against quality opponents
UNT’s season opener against Northwestern State looks like a sure win. What comes after that could be a problem for the Mean Green.
UNT hasn’t won a game at SMU since 1933. UAB is the defending Conference USA champion, Louisiana Tech played in a bowl game last season, Missouri is an SEC team, Marshall spent part of last season nationally ranked, and Liberty is expected to be one of the best teams at the Group of Five level in the country.
UNT plays each of those teams that either played in bowl game or qualified for one last season in a row. It’s one of the more brutal stretches in recent program history. That series has the potential to break the Mean Green from a spirit standpoint as well as a record standpoint.
It won’t be easy, but UNT will win enough games in that stretch to keep its postseason hopes alive heading into the late stages of the season when the schedule turns in its favor.
3. The Mean Green’s defense will make a dramatic jump
UNT was statistically the worst in college football last season — if one judges by yards allowed. The Mean Green coughed up 522.1 yards per game to rank No. 127 and last in the country.
Littrell brought on former SMU coach Phil Bennett in the hope that he can help the Mean Green improve. Bennett has a ton of experience and has been successful everywhere he has worked as a defensive coordinator.
He’ll have some talented players to work with at UNT, including All-Conference USA defensive tackle Dion Novil. The Mean Green should also benefit from being healthy this year.
UNT struggled mightily with COVID-19 issues on the defensive side of the ball last season.
Those issues weren’t the sole cause of the Mean Green’s struggles, but they certainly didn’t help.
A fresh approach and a healthy roster to start the season will make a difference for UNT.
4. Mike Bloesch will work out as UNT’s play-caller
UNT changed up its offensive staff for a third straight offseason, when Littrell promoted Mike Bloesch to offensive coordinator and play-caller.
UNT has been in a constant state of flux since former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell left for Southern Cal after the 2018 season. Bodie Reeder lasted just a year as UNT’s offensive coordinator before he was fired. Littrell took over play-calling last season when Bloesch served as a co-coordinator along with Tommy Mainord.
That move paid off in a year UNT averaged 34.4 points per game.
Littrell has always had high expectations for his offense.
He developed enough trust in Bloesch to put him in charge this season.
That move will work out.
5. North Texas’ improvement in recruiting will pay off
UNT’s hopes for a turnaround after back-to-back four-win seasons rests largely on the premise that the program’s improved production in recruiting will pay dividends.
The Mean Green’s classes were ranked fourth in 2019, second in 2020 and first in 2021 among C-USA teams by 247Sports.
Those rankings are far from a guarantee of success, but they are an indication that UNT is bringing in more highly regarded players who should pan out at a higher rate.
UNT has seen some of those young players make an impact already, including defensive ends Grayson and Gabriel Murphy and defensive back DeShawn Gaddie.
UNT will continue to see some of its more highly regarded recruits contribute in a significant way this season.