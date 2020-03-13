The NFL informed its teams on Friday that it will prohibit team personnel from traveling to visit draft prospects or inviting players to their facilities due to the spread of COVID-19.
The decision effectively canceled North Texas' pro day that was set to take place March 26.
Pro day would have been a key opportunity for quarterback Mason Fine to make an impression on NFL scouts and personnel. Fine was not invited to the NFL scouting combine that was held on the final week of March in Indianapolis.
Fine was the active leading passer in college football throughout his senior season with the Mean Green and finished with 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns in his career.
Fine was considered one of the top seniors in college football who was not invited to the scouting combine. He was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award after throwing for 3,088 yards and 29 touchdowns in his final season with the Mean Green.
Defensive end LaDarius Hamilton was UNT's lone player invited to the scouting combine.
Fine and Hamilton are considered UNT's top NFL prospects and will look to snap the program's drought of not having a player selected in the draft.
Linebacker Cody Spencer was UNT's last player selected in 2004. UNT has the longest draft drought in major college football.