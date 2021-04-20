North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden is just days away from further cementing himself as an all-time great in program history.
Darden became UNT's all-time leader in receptions (230), receiving yards (2,782) and receiving touchdowns (38) last season when he was named Conference USA's MVP.
He's expected to become the first UNT player to be selected in the NFL draft since linebacker Cody Spencer in 2004 when the event kicks off next week.
The question is where Darden will land. Mock drafts have him slated to go anywhere from the third to the seventh round.
Darden's prospects improved dramatically when he shined during his pro day.
A total of 34 scouts from 29 teams showed up to see Darden work out. He didn't disappoint while running a pair of 40-yard dashes in the 4.47 to 4.48 range while also excelling in other drills.
“It was just me being me,” Darden said after his workout. “That is all they wanted to see. I checked every box that I needed to.”
“Running well was important. A lot of people probably didn’t think I could run.”
The question now is where Darden's pro-day performance, combined with what he showed during a standout college career, will land him in the draft.
Darden's skills are well chronicled. He has elite quickness and good speed for an NFL wide receiver. A history of production on the college level is also there.
The only downside when it comes to Darden's profile is his size. He measured in at 5-foot-7 1/2 and 174 pounds at his pro day.
Darden's stature might scare some teams off, or at least give them a reason to wait and see if he is still available in the late rounds.
Darden won't last too long, even with those doubts about his size.
Projected round: Fifth