A whole lot of people at North Texas were waiting on an NCAA decision the last few weeks that came down late last night.
The one-time transfer rule that would allow players to jump from one Division I program to another without sitting out a year is dead until at least the 2021-22 school year.
Players in major sports like football, men's basketball and women's basketball have always had to sit out a season after transferring. The rules began to be relaxed with the addition of the graduate transfer exception and could be opened up even further if the NCAA eventually adopts a rule that would allow players to transfer once without sitting out.
The NCAA elected to not allow one-time transfers until at least the 2021-22 academic year.
There are two obvious cases where the decision will have an impact on UNT.
The most obvious is the plight of quarterback Amani Gilmore. The Louisiana native spent one season at Kentucky before transferring to UNT.
The Mean Green's quarterback situation is in flux following the departure of Mason Fine, the two-time Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year. Gilmore was highly regarded coming out of Amite (Louisiana) High and would have changed the dynamic of a quarterback race that is headed by Autin Aune and Jason Bean with Will Kuehne and incoming freshman Bryce Drummond as wildcards.
Baring Gilmore receiving a waiver from the NCAA, which seems highly unlikely, UNT appears as if it will be right back where it was coming out last season unless Drummond can vault into the competition for playing time right away.
The other storyline that took a dramatic turn with the NCAA's decision is the plight of former UNT guard Umoja Gibson.
Gibson spent three seasons at UNT and was a second-team All-C-USA selection as a sophomore after averaging 14.5 points per game. The Mean Green's starting shooting guard elected to transfer after the season and landed at Oklahoma.
Gibson would have had two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning this fall, if the one-time transfer rule had passed.
Unless he gets an NCAA waiver, he will have to sit out this season and will have just one season left. Gibson already used his redshirt year in 2017-18 at UNT when he broke his leg in the second game of the season against Nebraska.
Gibson was among UNT's best players throughout his career. He'll get a chance to see if his talents translate to the Big 12.
The problem is he'll likely have to wait a year to find out and will have just one season left in what will be a three-year career with two seasons on the bench thrown in.